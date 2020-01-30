Meghan and Prince Harry’s dramatic split from Royal Family to be turned into cartoon

MEGHAN MARKLE and Prince Harry’s dramatic split from the Royal Family will be covered in a new animation based on the monarchy created by a Family Guy writer.

Gary Janetti’s popular Instagram memes about Prince George are being brought onto the small screen as HBO Max has commissioned a new series called The Prince that will launch sometime after May. The show will follow the fictional life of the six-year-old prince, voiced by Gary, as he contends with life as a royal in the 21st century. And the recent “Megxit” drama involving the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will also be covered in the cartoon and voiced by Orlando Bloom and Condola Rashad.

Gary told Vanity Fair: “The fact that Meghan and Harry have now parted ways with the royal family will definitely play into this series. “For George, Meghan and Harry leaving has made them even bigger celebrities, and in some way that’s even more galling to him…it allows me to spin so much from that…. “The fact that they’re out in the world, and even bigger than before. “And George wants all the attention on himself.”

Meghan and Harry have also featured heavily on Gary’s spoof Instagram account, which has more than 900,000 followers. George is portrayed a sassy commentator on the latest royal headlines and often mocks his relatives including Princess Charlotte and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge. Some of his outbursts have been aimed at the various headlines about Meghan and Harry. A recent headline said: “Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to lose their HRH titles after new deal thrashed out by palace”.

This was accompanied by a picture of Prince George looking shocked, with his hand on his mouth. And the caption said: “Oh my God, they’ll be… people.” When Princess Eugenie tied the knot last October, Gary posted an article about the wedding announcement. Underneath the picture, he had a caption: “Princess WHOgenie is more like it.”

Gary added The Prince “always existed as a series in my head”. But he is not sure what the royals think about his idea. He said: “They wouldn’t acknowledge it. “That’s kind of not what they do.”