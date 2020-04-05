Meghan Markle Abandoning Royal Family During Pandemic ‘Shocking,’ ‘Cruel’ But Status Quo For Duchess

Meghan Markle’s half-sister, Samantha Markle recently talked about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to quit the royal family during the coronavirus crisis.

During her interview on talkRADIO with Dan Wooton, Samantha said that the royal couple’s decision was quite shocking but it is also the status quo for the “Suits” alum.

“Just the idea of abandoning both families during such a horrific time, without so much as a phone call is shocking. Considering he [Thomas Markle] went through two heart attacks without so much as a call, I guess this is the status quo for her,” she said.

Samantha went on to say that what her half-sister has done is actually cruel and there’s nothing much anyone could do about it.

“But I think now to abandon the British people and the British Royal Family at this critical time is just almost… horribly cruel. There’s no other way to slice this apple,” she said.

Meanwhile, the multiple sclerosis patient also weighed in on Donald Trump’s recent decision to not pay for Prince Harry and Markle’s security cost while they are residing in Los Angeles. Samantha said that she agrees with the POTUS.

“They’re not Royal, they’re not entitled to secret service protection – they made that choice. To suggest taxpayers pay for their security when people don’t have resources, they’re dying, the world is struggling for their lives, is incredible grandiosity. Their focus on self-preservation is quite disgusting… They’re the biggest hypocrites out there,” she said.

The Duchess of Sussex has not spoken to Samantha in years. In fact, the two have not talked or seen each other even before Prince Harry’s wife became estranged for her dad, Thomas Markle Sr.

Samantha has been taking offense over the fact that the Duchess of Sussex snubbed their dad from her royal wedding. Markle didn’t also invite her dad’s side of the family to an important occasion.