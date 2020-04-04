Meghan Markle Allegedly ‘Blocking’ Prince Harry From Seeing Prince Charles After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Meghan Markle has been accused of preventing Prince Harry from visiting Prince Charles after the latter tested positive for coronavirus.

According to New Idea, the Duchess of Sussex doesn’t want her husband to return to the United Kingdom for fear that he will also get infected by the coronavirus.

However, there is no way to confirm if this is really the case. After all, Prince Harry and Markle don’t have any confirmed plans to fly back to the United Kingdom after they attended their final engagements earlier this month.

According to Daily Mail, Prince Harry and Markle have also been in touch with Prince Charles via the phone. Archie’s dad is reportedly frustrated because he cannot do anything for Prince Charles and the royal family since they are both doers and want to be able to help.

The royal couple also moved to Los Angeles this week before the border between the United States and Canada was locked down by Donald Trump. A source told The Sun that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be living in the United States for good.

“Harry and Meghan have left Canada now for good. The borders were closing and flights were stopping. They had to get out. But this move was planned for some time. They realized Canada would not work out for various reasons and they want to be based in the Los Angeles area. They have a big support network there. It’s where their new team of Hollywood agents and PRs and business managers are based, ” the source said.

The insider went on to say that Los Angeles is a wonderful choice for Prince Harry and Markle since the latter’s mom, Doria Ragland is residing there. However, it is unclear why the royal couple didn’t just move to the US straight after quitting Megxit and why they had to stay in Canada for three months.

As of late, details regarding Prince Harry and Markle’s new home in LA haven’t been released.