Meghan Markle and Harry BACK DOWN on Sussex Royal brand – trademark application withdrawn

MEGHAN Markle and Prince Harry have withdrawn their trademark applications for Sussex Royal after the Queen sensationally blocked them from capitalising off the Crown.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said the pair no longer intended to use the name in any territory past Spring of 2020. This was confirmed via the couple’s spokeswoman. She added: “Therefore the trademark applications that were filed as protective measures, acting on advice from and following the same model for The Royal Foundation, have been removed.”

Rules surrounding the use of the Royal name have been published on the royal family website. It reads: “Names of the Royal Family may not be registered in, or as, trade marks without the consent of The Queen or the relevant Member of the Royal Family. “The names of Royal Residences may not be registered either.” It adds that “Trade Mark examiners will also consider whether the application has been made in bad faith”.

It comes as it was revealed on Friday Meghan, mother to nine-month-old Archie, told her friends there is nothing “legally stopping” her and Prince Harry from using the Sussex Royal name despite the Queen banning it. Meghan is also thought to have told her inner circle that using the name “shouldn’t even be an issue in the first place and it’s not like they want to be in the business of selling T-shirts and pencils”, an insider said. The friend told the Mail Online: “Meghan said she’s done with the drama and has no room in her life for naysayers, and the same goes for Harry”.

The Duchess of Sussex also said she and her husband, the Duke of Sussex, are working on “global projects” and the use of the Sussex Royal name has nothing to do with profit. The friend continued: “Meghan said the global projects they are working on speak for themselves and they chose that name to protect the royal name, not profit off of it. “Meghan said the name of their brand pales in comparison to the foundation they are building and the enormously positive impact it will have on people and the environment.”

The friend added Meghan doesn’t believe the success of the Sussexes is linked to the name of the brand. The insider continued: “Meghan has told her inner circle that their success is inevitable with or without their current brand name. “She said regardless of the name, Harry and Archie have royal blood and no one can take that away.