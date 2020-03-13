Meghan Markle and Harry body language: Meghan ‘steered Harry’ at first event back in UK

MEGHAN MARKLE and Prince Harry looked delighted to be back together as they attended a charity event in London last night. A body language expert has claimed Meghan’s confident stance suggests she was “steering Harry”.

Meghan Markle, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, have reunited in Britain after a couple of weeks apart. The couple were beaming despite the rain as they arrived at The Endeavour Fund Awards in central London. Meghan kept a reassuring hand on Harry’s back as they greeted fans who had gathered to see them.

Body language expert Alison Ward analysed photos of the evening for Express.co.uk and claims Meghan is clearly the one in charge. Having looked at photos taken at the event, Alison first noted Meghan and Harry’s synchronised outfits. She said: “It’s interesting they are both wearing blue – it suggests they are a team and are communicating their message of unity to the world. “This event is a way for them to debut their new vision of themselves and outline their direction going forward to the public.”

According to Alison, their decision to wear blue may been a subconscious choice to help calm any nerves – the event was their first since announcing their decision to quit the royal family. She added: “Blue is also calming so they will subconsciously be calming the emotional waters down by all the stress of them leaving the Royal Family.” Alison claims it was Meghan who took the lead at last night’s event. She said: “The power is balanced between the two, but it’s Meghan who takes the lead and steers Harry.”

Alison added: “I believe this is the basis of their union too, her steering the way.” Meghan’s choice of dress would have been a big hit with the Queen whose favourite colour is blue. She also chose to endorse a British brand by wearing Victoria Beckham. The sweet nod seems to suggest Meghan’s lasting affection for the UK.

Speaking at the event Meghan said: “It’s very nice to be back. “It’s the third year I’ve had the incredible fortune of joining my husband here. It’s just the most inspiring space. “When we were watching the [nomination]videos all the way in Canada we had the same moment of “how are you going to choose?” Well, we’ve done our best.” Meghan and Harry will cease to be senior royals from March 31 and will attend several more engagements before then.