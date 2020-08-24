Meghan Markle and Harry charity news: Plans for Archewell explained at last

MEGHAN MARKLE and Prince Harry’s intentions for their new charitable venture Archewell have been explained this week, finally giving fans greater insight into what they might do next.

Meghan Markle, 39, and Prince Harry, 35, put plans to launch their new charitable venture Archewell on hold during the pandemic. Archewell is the organisation the couple intend to replace their Sussex Royal foundation with, after they had to disband it following their step down as senior royals.

Archewell meaning The name ‘Archewell’ was revealed to be the couple’s choice for their new charity back in April. A comment from the couple about their choice of name read: “Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global COVID-19 pandemic but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be. “Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of ‘Arche’—the Greek word meaning ‘source of action.’

They added: “We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name.” “To do something of meaning, to do something that matters. “Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon.” Their son Archie Harriosn’s name is said to be inspired by the same Greek root.

Archewell purpose Meghan and Harry relocated to the US with their son Archie Harrison in March and after spending lockdown in Los Angeles they moved to Montecito in Santa Barbara. The couple settled into their multimillion-pound mansion in the upscale neighbourhood last month. During a video call with the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust (QCT) earlier this week Meghan and Harry admitted to being huge fans of self-help gurus Brené Brown and Tristan Harris – and it seems their non-profit organisation will be aligned with these popular thinkers’ mantras. Archewell was this week described as aiming to “build compassionate communities online and off to serve our collective wellbeing”.

After hearing the founder of Australian charity The Man Cave quote Prof Brown and Tristan Harris during the QCT video call, Prince Harry said: “I love the fact you’re quoting Brené Brown and also quoting Tristan Harris because they are two people we absolutely adore as well, and we know.” Meghan added: “We love them!” TED Talk phenomenon Brené Brown is said to be a friend of the couple and is admired by both. A description of Dr Brown’s work on her website reads: “Researcher. Storyteller. Texan. Courage is contagious. “Every time we choose courage, we make everyone around us a little better and the world a little braver.” An inspirational quote on Dr Brown’s official website reads: “Owning our story and loving ourselves through that process is the bravest thing we’ll ever do.”

Meghan is a long-term fan of Dr Brown’s and included an article from her entitled “Speak Your Truth. Follow Your Wild Heart” in her guest-edited issue of British Vogue last autumn. As well as their charitable venture Meghan and Harry are also on the books of New York-based Harry Walker public speaking agency and are expected to make money giving keynote addresses in future. In recent weeks Meghan has spoken out about the importance of voting in the upcoming US election. During a virtual couch party to mark 100 years since American women were granted the right to vote, Meghan said: “If you are complacent, you’re complicit.”

