Meghan Markle and Harry headline event in FIRST public appearance together since Megxit

MEGHAN MARKLE and Prince Harry have made their first public appearance together since the pair announced they were stepping back as senior members of the Royal Family.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended an exclusive event in Miami on Thursday night, where the couple were keynote speakers, the New York Post reports. The event was held at the 1 Hotel South Beach, a luxury five star hotel on Florida’s east coast. A source told the paper: “It was all very hush-hush, with a lot of security. Meghan and Harry headlined the event as the keynote speakers.”

It is not yet known how, or if, they were paid for attending the exclusive event. A spokeswoman for the Sussexes declined to comment, and said: “We do not comment on their private schedule.” Speaking at the event, Prince Harry reportedly spoke about their recent split from royal life. A source told Page Six: “Harry spoke about mental health and how he has been in therapy for the past few years to try to overcome the trauma of losing his mother.

“He talked about how the events of his childhood affected him and that he has been talking to a mental health professional. “Harry also touched on Megxit, saying while it has been very difficult on him and Meghan, he does not regret their decision to step down as senior royals because he wants to protect his family. “He does not want Meghan and their son Archie to go through what he did as a child.” The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have spent the last few weeks in their £11million mansion on Vancouver island, Canada, with their nine-month-old son baby Archie.

The couple recently beefed up security around the exterior of the property, installing new security cameras and putting up tarp and warning signs. The new security measures, revealed by TMZ, come after lawyers for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex issued a legal warning after Meghan was photographed walking her dogs with Archie last month. Photographs of the outside of the property obtained by the news site show tarps outside the gate to the property and lines of metal fencing along the exterior. According to TMZ, some of the security measures were already in place, but Harry and Meghan added a “tree tarp” and at least one security camera. Meghan and Harry spent Christmas at the Vancouver mansion, which boasts stunning views and eight bedrooms.