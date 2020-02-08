Meghan Markle and Harry ‘hoping’ to spend summer in LA with plans to ‘host and entertain’

MEGHAN Markle and Prince Harry have plans to spend their summer in Los Angeles, it has been claimed.

A source said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who quit royal life for Canada two weeks ago, are “hoping” to send their summer in Los Angeles. The insider told E!: “They have started to look at homes online and are in the process of interviewing security teams. They are getting their ducks in a row and seeing if it’s logistically possible.” The source added: “They’ve reached out to people in LA and would like to assemble a team of locals.”

The source then continued to tell the publication about 38-year-old Meghan’s plans for her perfect LA sanctuary, where the pair are looking to spend at the very least a portion of their summer of 2020. The insider added: “Meghan would like to be able to do meetings at the house and also be able to host friends and entertain. Those are two things that are important to her.” The comments come during another challenging week for the couple, parents to nine-month-old Archie Harrison. Less than three weeks after they quit life as senior royals and fled to Canada, the pair lost an IPSO complaint against the Mail on Sunday after the press regulator backed the publication over a controversial image.

The press regulator ruled the newspaper did not beach media rules. The couple announced in January they will divide their time between Canada and the UK over two weeks ago, with Harry flying out there last week to be with his wife and son Archie. The couple were said to have disappointed the Queen, Prince William and Charles, who are thought to have found out when the story broke. Meghan and Harry said on their Instagram page: “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution.