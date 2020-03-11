Meghan Markle and Harry latest: The one way Sussexes went wrong with royal split

MEGHAN MARKLE and Prince Harry will cease to be senior royals at the end of the month. As they wrap up official duties in Britain one royal commentator has claimed to know one key reason they may have lost public favour.

Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan Markle’s decision to relinquish their status as senior royals was unprecedented. Queen Elizabeth II gave her blessing to the couple and terms of their royal split have been outlined. However, as the couple reunite in Britain for a final string of engagements this month, one royal commentator has highlighted how they may have damaged public perception.

Prince Harry returned to the UK from Canada last week to kicked off his farewell tour as a senior royal. Meghan, 38, will rejoin him of March 5 as the couple carry out their last engagements before ceasing to be senior royals on March 31. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been stopped from using their “Sussex Royal” brand following their step-down from the Fold. An official statement from the place confirmed this decision was made due to UK Government rules around the use of the word “royal” outside Britain.

However, Meghan and Harry shocked Britons by issuing a pointed statement about the move on their Sussex Royal website. Their statement seemed to suggest the couple felt hard done by and as if they had been treated differently to other members of the royal family. The statement read: “While there is not any jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word ‘Royal’ overseas, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘Sussex Royal’ or any iteration of the word ‘Royal’ in any territory (either within the UK or otherwise) when the transition occurs Spring 2020.”

The statement continued: “While there is precedent for other titled members of the Royal Family to seek employment outside of the institution, for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a 12-month review period has been put in place. “Per the agreement, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex understand that they are required to step back from Royal duties and not undertake representative duties on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen.” One royal commentator has claimed the couple’s public criticism of the terms of their royal exit will have only hurt their public image. The question of who will cover Meghan, Harry and baby Archie’s security costs following Canada’s assertion it would not, is a bone of contention for Britons.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told Express.co.uk: “The enormous costs of security were always going to be a huge issue in the Sussexes plans which were as was clear with the use of the term ‘royal’, not well thought out. “After Megxit begins on March 31 they will not be working royals and will not be entitled to automatic security from the British taxpayer. “We know they intend to divide their time between Britain and Canada and will take trips elsewhere.” He added: “Polls in both countries show a huge majority against the idea that the taxpayer should pay for this. Canada has made clear that it won’t.