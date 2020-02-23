Meghan Markle and Harry plot rebrand as Duke and Duchess announce plans for their new life

MEGHAN Markle and Prince Harry have released their plans for life outside the Royal Family on their website, Sussex Royal.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s statement started with: “We are pleased to now be able to share with you an update on many of the details agreed at a meeting of The Royal Family in January 2020, which outlines The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new roles, taking effect Spring 2020. We had hoped to be allowed to share these details with you sooner (to mitigate any confusion and subsequent misreporting), but the facts below should help provide some clarification around this transition and the steps for the future.”

In the additional details at the base of their statement, Meghan and Harry said: “As The Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to develop their non-profit organisation and plan for their future, we hope that you use this site as the source for factual information. “In Spring 2020, their digital channels will be refreshed as they introduce the next exciting phase to you.” The statement follows confirmation from a spokeswoman for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex earlier today that Meghan and Harry will stop using their brand ‘Sussex Royal’ when they step back from their roles in the Royal Family after March 31. In the statement of their SussexRoyal website, Meghan and Harry added: “While there is not any jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word ‘Royal’ overseas, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘Sussex Royal’ or any iteration of the word ‘Royal’ in any territory (either within the UK or otherwise) when the transition occurs Spring 2020.”

Their spokeswoman said: “Therefore the trademark applications that were filed as protective measures, acting on advice from and following the same model for The Royal Foundation, have been removed.” Rules surrounding the use of the Royal name have been published on the royal family website. It reads: “Names of the Royal Family may not be registered in, or as, trademarks without the consent of The Queen or the relevant Member of the Royal Family. The website added: “Trade Mark examiners will also consider whether the application has been made in bad faith” The statement confirmed that the “revised” role of Meghan and Harry will officially take effect from Spring 2020 and then undergo a 12-month review. Following in the footsteps of The Queen’s statement last month, the annoucement said that the Royal Family also “respect and understand” the wish of the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex to live a more independent life as a family, by removing the supposed “public interest” justification for media intrusion into their lives.

On the website, the statement confirms that “they remain a valued part of Her Majesty’s family”. Meghan and Harry will become “privately funded” members of The Royal Family have permission to earn their own income and are allowed to pursue their own private charitable interests. However, although they are free to “pursue their own interests” the couple will continue to represent and support The Queen – although this will be in a more “limited capacity”. The Sussexes will no longer be funded by the Sovereign Grant from Spring 2020.

The statement said that currently other titled members of the Royal Family can seek employment outside of the institution. But the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a 12-month review in place. The statement continued: “Per the agreement The Duke and Duchess of Sussex understand that they are required to step back from Royal duties and not undertake representative duties on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen.” The Sussexes will retain their “HRH” titles and will remain “His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex and Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex.” The website added: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer actively use their HRH titles as they will no longer be working members of the family as of Spring 2020.”

Prince Harry will remain sixth in line to the throne of The British Monarchy behind his father Prince Charles, his older brother Prince William and his niece and nephews, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The couple will continue to receive security to protect themselves and their son Archie Harrison. This week, it was reported that Prince Harry will manage to keep his military roles for a further year. She decided that she will not fill his positions for 12 months. Harry has been prevented from performing duties as Captain General of the Royal Marines, Honorary Air Commandant at RAF Honington, and Commodore-in-Chief of Small Ships and Diving in the Royal Navy.

The Prince was clearly disappointed that his decision to quit being a senior royal would impact on his military functions. So for the next 12 months he will retain the ranks of Major, Lieutenant Commander and Squadron Leader in the Armed Forces, but will not use them. The statement on their website said: “While per the agreement, The Duke will not perform any official duties associated with these roles, given his dedication to the military community and ten years of service he will of course continue his unwavering support to the military community in a non-official capacity.” Meghan and Harry have also given up their office at Buckingham Palace which was funded by Charles, The Prince of Wales. This move has been “saddening” for the couple as they have had to let go members of their loyal team.