Meghan Markle and Harry ‘sanctioned tell-all book Finding Freedom’ as ‘their truth’

Palace insiders believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sanctioned a tell-all book billed as the “truth” behind their departure from the royal family.

It comes amid the global release of a biography that has sent shockwaves through the royal households, revealing explosive claims about their fall out with The Firm.

Well placed sources have told how ‘Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family’, paints a “very one sided account” that “will leave lasting scars” on the couple’s relationships with senior royals.

The book chronicles the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s romance and brief period as members of the monarchy before they sensationally quit their royal roles to forge a new life for themselves and their son Archie in America.

Royal reporters, Omid Scobie, 39, and Carolyn Durand who co-authored the book, claim they did not have interviews with the couple but instead spoke to “more than 100 sources, with access to the couple’s inner circle…..(with) everything corroborated with at least two sources”.

A palace source said: “One may indeed wonder who those two sources are.

“It’s fair to say there is a great deal of skepticism over the involvement of the book’s two primary subjects.

“It’s sadly hard to imagine a world where this won’t do lasting damage to many of the personal relationships explored in this very one sided account.”

Royal watchers have likened the book’s release to Andrew Morton’s sensational 1993 biography of Princess Diana, titled ‘In Her Own Words’.

The Princess of Wales was later revealed to have heavily corroborated with the journalist which led to a tit-for-tat airing of grievances in the media between herself and Prince Charles after their divorce.

Here we explore the latest raft of claims and allegations on behalf of Harry and Meghan.

Asked whether Harry and Meghan corroborated with his book, Mr Scobie told ITV’s Lorraine show yesterday: “I know there’s a lot of rumours and talk about the couple cooperating with the book and us having secret interviews with them and that’s really not the case.”

Unhappy at playing second fiddle to his brother William and sister in law Kate, Harry believed the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s aides conspired against him to plant stories in the media painting him in a negative light.

A source told the authors: “Harry was upset that it was playing out so publicly. There had been moments where he felt people working with his brother had put things out there to make William look good, even if it meant throwing Harry under the bus.

“It was a confusing time, and his head was all over the place—he didn’t know who or what to believe, and he and William weren’t talking enough either, which made everything a lot worse.”

The authors claim that royal aides feared Meghan and Harry’s popularity was eclipsing that of the Royal Family itself.

Meghan has in recent weeks told how she felt “unsupported” by the royals as it appears she and Harry were unhappy playing second fiddle to William and Kate, the future King and Queen.

The authors of Finding Freedom claim a crisis meeting was held in 2019 to “protect the monarchy” amid speculation Harry’s deteriorating relationship with William.

Harry had bizarrely labelled William a “snob” for referring to Meghan as “that girl” after he voiced concerns that he might be rushing his romance with the TV actress.

After the hype of Harry, Meghan, William and Kate being labelled the ‘Fab Four’, relations soon soured with Harry and Meghan moving out of Kensington Palace and deciding to set up their own brand under the SussexRoyal banner.

One courtier allegedly told the authors the royal households were in full blown panic mode as the brothers’ relationship disintegrated, saying: “It’s no secret, the future of this monarchy relies solely on the four people currently in Kensington Palace.

“The public popularity only lies with them . . .

“When he [the Prince of Wales]becomes King, the only way it lasts is if the four of them are not at war.

“We cannot have them at war.”

The book claims The Prince of Wales’ official 70th birthday photograph with his family turned into a “nightmare” because his sons blew “hot and cold” with their father.

The book also comments on how when Charles contracted Covid-19, Harry immediately telephoned his father to find out how the 71-year-old was doing.

A source said: “The boys can be hot and cold with their father”, alleging neither William nor Harry “made much of an effort to make themselves available”.

The authors wrote: “’While Charles may be father to Harry, he’s also their boss, and that makes the relationship complex for a number of reasons.

“Charles is extremely focused on his public image, and there have been times Harry has felt that has taken precedence over everything else.”

Royal sources said: “Nothing could be further from the truth.

Both the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex enjoy a strong relationship with their father, both checking in on him regularly when he contracted coronavirus earlier this year and their bond is as strong ever.”

Meghan and Harry were overwhelmingly welcomed into the arms of the British public but in certain quarters there remained a dark and worrying reception to their union.

This culminated in not only vile hate speech on social media platforms, but also in Kensington Palace security teams intercepting an envelope that was feared to contain the deadly toxin Anthrax.

The book says: “While on the outside it seemed to be much like any other piece of mail received by the busy mail room based at Clarence House, this one was filled with racist musings and unidentified white powder.

“The material feared to be anthrax, turned out to be harmless. At least physically.

“The night of the incident, though, Meghan barely slept, later admitting to a friend that she worried the incident was her ‘new normal’.”

As past of her training for entering the royal family, just as Harry, William and Kate had before her, Meghan had to take part in a mock kidnapping scenario from former SAS soldiers.

She was taught how to establish a relationship with her abductors as well as being “saved” from a hostage situation by officers firing fake guns.

After initially deciding not to have a nanny for their first born, Meghan and Harry changed their minds when Meghan’s mum Doria went back to the US after visiting her new grandchild.

But the book reveals they were forced to dismiss their first nanny after finding her to be “unprofessional and irresponsible” on just her second night working for them.

Speaking about what they describe as an “incident” with the first, the book reveals: “They decided to hire a night nurse to establish a sleep schedule and be an extra pair of helping hands.

“But their time with the couple was brief.

“Meghan and Harry were forced to let the nurse go in the middle of her second night for being unprofessional and irresponsible.”

Archie’s second nanny also left her job working for the couple – as did several members of their staff in just a matter of months.

Meghan and Harry also sacked 15 of their loyal staff as soon as they handed in their notice to leave the royal family.

Harry and Meghan are “very forward focused” despite a catalogue of setbacks since they left The Firm.

Their plans to launch their own charity ‘Archewell’ after being banned by the Queen from using ‘Sussex Royal’ have still not been realised due to the global pandemic.

Their scheduled programme to make millions delivering speeches for numerous corporate giants are also in tatters – with both Harry and Meghan having to settle to make statements on zoom calls.

Speaking on ITV, co-author Omid Scobie said: “I think there’s been a lot of talk about how the door is open for a return to the fold should they want, and I think that’s a great sign of how close Harry is with Her Majesty.

“But I think the couple are very forward focused at the moment.

“We’ve heard Harry speaking about racism and racial injustice in a way that we haven’t heard him before, Meghan has found a much stronger voice within the institution.

“I think that says a lot about how the couple are thriving and doing as a family as well.”