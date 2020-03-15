Meghan Markle and Harry SNUB: Buckingham Palace in glaring omission of Sussexes AGAIN

MEGHAN MARKLE and Prince Harry’s latest diary engagements haven’t been featured in the official Court Circular, leaving royal commentators questioning the reason behind this glaring omission.

Meghan and Harry appear to have been snubbed by Buckingham Palace with none of the engagements carried out since late February been recorded in the Court Circular, the palace’s record of the official duties and events attended by members of the Royal Family. All the official duties carried out by the royals, whether behind closed doors or public, are usually detailed in this register.

However, as already reported by Express.co.uk last week, the last engagement recorded for Prince Harry was his attendance at the Rugby Football League draw at Buckingham Palace on January 16. And now it appears the palace is failing to register the events attended by the Duchess of Sussex as well. Meghan’s last engagement recorded in the Court Circular is dated November 6, and consists of her visit alongside with Prince Harry to families of deployed service personnel at Broom Farm Community Centre in Windsor. Meghan and Harry were also included in two entries dated November 9 and 10, which grouped all the royals who attended, respectively, the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall and the ceremony at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday.

The Court Circular appears to have omitted Prince Harry’s role at the eco-tourism summit he hosted in Edinburgh on February 26 and his trip to the iconic Abbey Road Studios in London with Jon Bon Jovi. Buckingham Palace has also failed to register Prince Harry’s launch of the Silverstone Experience on March 6. Private engagements, events and visits not carried out on behalf of the Queen such as Harry’s trip to Edinburgh, are usually not listed in the Court Circular.

However, the Duke of Sussex’ meeting with rock star Bon Jovi was part of a wider fundraising project with the Invictus Games Foundation, and the Court Circular has previously registered events attended by Harry for his beloved association. Similarly, as royal patron of the Silverstone Experience, his presence at the launch was expected to appear in the Court Circular. Meghan has also visited one of her patronages, the National Theatre, after returning to the UK, and attended at the side of her husband the Endeavour Fund Awards.

But none of these events can be seen on the palace’s online register. However, the Royal Family’s Twitter account celebrated the Endeavour Fund Awards by sharing pictures taken at the event. These omissions were noticed by commentators.

Joe Little, royal expert and editor of the magazine Majesty, wrote on Twitter: “The Duke of Sussex last featured in the Court Circular on 16 January. “No mention of his visit to Abbey Road Studios last week or his attendance with the Duchess of Sussex at the Endeavour Fund awards on Thursday evening.” Amateur royal historian Cepe Smith, who first noticed last week Prince Harry’s return to the UK was unnoticed in the Court Circular, also wrote on Twitter: “None of the Sussexes engagements are in the CC”. Express.co.uk has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.