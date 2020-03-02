Meghan Markle and Harry steal Kate and William’s thunder with royal diary clash

MEGHAN MARKLE and Prince Harry will hold their first joint engagement in almost two month on the same day Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William will be completing their first-ever tour of Ireland.

Meghan and Prince Harry are set to attend the Endeavour Fund Awards on March 5, it has been announced, in what is another high-profile royal diary clash. This event will mark the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’ first joint event since January 7, when they visited Canada House in London to thank the High Commissioner to the UK for the warmth and hospitality they found in the North American country.

However, Meghan and Harry’s attendance at the award will also coincide with the final day of Kate and Prince William’s important tour to Ireland. Little is known about the Cambridges’ official visit to their neighbouring country – the first trip to Ireland carried out by any member of the Royal Family after Brexit. Kensington Palace announced earlier this month: “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will undertake an official visit to Ireland between Tuesday 3rd March and Thursday 5th March.

“The visit is at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. “Further details will be advised in due course.” The Endeavour Awards take place in the evening, when Kate and William will likely be back in the UK.

However, Prince Harry and Meghan could still steal the attention on the royal tour to Ireland, considering this will be one of the last occasions the Sussexes will ever be in the UK as working royals. Meghan and Harry have been accused, by royal aides, royal fans and royal experts, of “stealing Kate and William’s thunder” on three occasions in the past few months. In October, as Prince William and Kate were returning from a very successful tour to Pakistan, Meghan and Harry grabbed the headlines as ITV released clips from the Harry & Meghan: An African Journey documentary.

In it, the Sussexes voiced the struggles created by living under constant media scrutiny. After the Duchess of Sussex revealed “not many people asked me if I’m OK”, the Cambridges’ royal aides were reportedly left fuming. One senior figure told the Evening Standard: “This move has certainly overshadowed the Pakistan visit and what has been achieved here during the last few days, as well as a lot of work by an awful lot of dedicated people here on the ground as well as back home for months.” On January 8, Meghan and Harry released a bombshell statement which set in motion what later became known as Megxit.

Many royal fans accused the couple of ruining Kate’s birthday, who turned 38 just hours later. Royal author Phil Dampier told The Sun: “Apart from anything else Harry and Meghan’s announcement has overshadowed Kate’s 38th birthday. “It’s just another example how far the so-called Fab Four have drifted apart and I doubt Harry and Meghan will be at any celebrations for Kate. “It’s a sad day for the monarchy that these two brothers and their wives, who had the potential to be such a positive force are now in this position.”