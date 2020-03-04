Meghan Markle and Harry told ‘narcissistic’ behaviour has ‘sullied’ reputation of Sussex

MEGHAN MARKLE and Prince Harry have been branded a “narcissistic pair” by a concerned resident of Sussex during an interview with talkRADIO.

The caller, who was introduced as Mark from Hailsham, told Mike Graham he wanted a poll organised that asked the residents of Sussex “whether they want our counties name sullied” by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The talkRADIO host stated he also owned a property in Sussex and may decide to do a poll following Mark’s suggestion.

Mark said: “I would be interested to know a poll of residents of Sussex to see whether they want our county name sullied by this narcissistic pair.” Mr Graham replied: “Yes that is a very good point, I have said this many times. “I have a house in Sussex which I go to every weekend and we have always firmly believed there is only one Duke of Sussex and that is our labrador.” The caller joked: “I think he deserves the title.”

The talkRADIO host responded: “He is far better behaved than Prince Harry is.” Mark said: “It is not hard.” Mr Graham concluded: “Yes but I like the idea and I think we may well do a poll of the people in Sussex.” Earlier this week, during Channel 5’s Jeremy Vine programme, panellists Anthea Turner, Andre Walker and Jasmine Dotiwala clashed over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s plans to trademark the ‘Sussex Royal’ title

Ms Turner said: “They played the game to start off with and got burnt. “I wish they had listened to some common sense probably from Prince Charles who has been in the eye of the storm himself and has proved that if you hold the rain it all comes right in the end. “They could have done everything they wanted to do in their lives within the Royal Family. “They were in the perfect position.”