Meghan Markle and Harry told their latest jibe at the Queen ‘smacks of spiteful fury’

MEGHAN MARKLE and Prince Harry’s war of words with the Queen over the use of their Sussex Royal trademark “smacks of spiteful fury”, a royal expert has claimed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have further escalated tensions with the Palace after The Queen, 93, banned the couple from using the word “Royal” in the branding of any of their future projects. In an extraordinary update on their SussexRoyal website, Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, insisted Her Majesty did not own the word. In an update, the couple stated they did not intend to use the term, but took a jibe at the Palace by pointing it could be used outside the UK.

They said: “There is not any jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word ‘Royal’ overseas”. The actions of the Duke and Duchess, who have stepped back from their senior roles within the Royal Family, has been condemned by a number of royal commentators. Prince Charles’s biographer Tom Bower has said the public is “finally seeing Meghan’s true nature and motives”.

He told the Mail Online: “Her comments about the Queen’s decision smacks of spiteful fury.” He added: “I fear it will get worse.” Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said the statement by Meghan and Harry is “completely unnecessary”. Mr Fitzwilliams said: “The idea of putting out a statement which agrees that they can’t use the word royal but contradicts the idea the monarchy can stop them using it.

“They’re basically saying the royals can’t stop them using it, but they won’t be using it. “It has been especially unnecessary to underline it in this way, especially as the agreement will be reviewed after a year. “It simply emphasises the division that we know that’s there. “The tone they’ve taken is that they are unhappy, they’ve made it clear every step of the way.” The couple’s popular Instagram account uses the name SussexRoyal as well as their own website.

A spokeswoman for the Sussexes said: “While the Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organisation, given the specific UK Government rules surrounding (the) use of the word Royal, it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organisation, when it is announced this spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘SussexRoyal’ in any territory post-Spring 2020.” Harry and Meghan’s website was updated with more details as to why the name has been abandoned.



