Meghan Markle and Harry’s ‘impassioned interventions’ hint at long-term game plan

MEGHAN MARKLE and Prince Harry are carving out a new life for themselves away from the royal bubble. One expert has claimed the couple’s recent “impassioned interventions” highlight “the areas they will be targeting” in future.

Meghan Markle, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, were expected to remain politically neutral as working members of the Royal Family. However, following their step down as senior royals the couple seem to be enjoying their new freedom of expression.

In recent weeks Prince Harry has spoken out against racism and called for an overhaul of social media companies. Meghan Markle recently delivered a powerful speech at the virtual Girls Up Summit calling for the empowerment of young women. While the couple have put the launch of their next venture Archewell on hold during lockdown they are already positioning themselves for a future of activism, one royal commentator has claimed. Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told Express.co.uk: “Although the pandemic has held up the launch of their non-profit charitable foundation, Archewell, Harry and Meghan have made a series of impassioned interventions which highlight the areas they will be targeting in future months.”

Mr Fitzwilliams added: “Had they been full or part-time working royals it is most unlikely they would have spoken in quite this way.” “A few days ago Harry accuses social media of creating “a crisis of hate” and called for a more compassionate digital landscape. “He also urged wider action against racism from ‘every single person on the planet right now’ in an interview with American civil rights campaigner Rashad Robinson. “Meghan’s speech at the Girl Up Leadership Summit was a call to young women to fight for a more inclusive world.”

The royal expert believes the couple will continue to align themselves with the causes they have spoken out on since March. He said: “Gender equality, racial injustice and issues linked to mental health are areas they will be campaigning for.” Earlier this week, a spokesperson for the couple confirmed that had moved into a new home in Santa Barbara with their son Archie Harrison last month. Santa Barbara is about a two-hour drive from Los Angeles and homes to dozens of celebrities.

Mr Fitzwilliams suggested, Meghan and Harry’s famous new neighbours could be handy to the couple in future. He said: “They have moved to an area of Santa Barbara where their neighbours will be Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Gwyneth Paltrow and Kevin Costner. “They will use undoubtedly use the connections they have to help build their future and enhance their brand.” Meghan and Harry have been thrust back into the spotlight by an new book about their royal exit.