Meghan Markle and Harry’s royal titles shock: Palace still reviewing options – sources

MEGHAN MARKLE and Prince Harry’s future titles are still being looked at, according to royal sources.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s titles are being reviewed as Meghan was given the style which has previously only been used for women who have divorced members of the Royal Family, palace sources told Sky News’s royal correspondent Rhiannon Mills. It comes after it was announced on Saturday that they would be known as Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex following their decision to quit frontline duties for a new life in Canada.

In the past only divorced women in the Royal Family have been styled with a comma. Princess Diana was referred to as Diana, Princess of Wales following her split from Prince Charles. And the Duchess of York was made Sarah, Duchess of York when she divorced Prince Andrew. Ms Mills tweeted: “Palace sources have told me they are continuing to review how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be referred to in the future, after it appears Meghan was mistakenly given the style or title of a divorced woman. The problem lies in the comma. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.”

It was business as usual for Harry today as he stepped out for one of his last engagements. He put the royal saga behind him as he met Boris Johnson and other world leaders attending the UK-Africa Investment Summit at London’s Docklands. On Sunday night, Harry gave an emotional speech at a dinner for his charity Sentebale addressing his decision to quit as a senior royal. Harry and Meghan had wanted to remain as working royals but become financially independent.

However in a statement issued on Saturday, it was announced that the Sussexes will stop carrying out royal duties from the spring, no longer use their HRH titles and repay the £2.4million of taxpayers’ money spent on Frogmore Cottage. Critics have accused the couple of turning their backs on the monarchy to be able to take on commercial ventures. In his speech, Harry said: “Once Meghan and I were married, we were excited, we were hopeful, and we were here to serve.

“For those reasons, it brings me great sadness that it has come to this. “The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back, is not one I made lightly. “It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. “And I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option.

“What I want to make clear is we’re not walking away, and we certainly aren’t walking away from you. “Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the Commonwealth, and my military associations, but without public funding. Unfortunately, that wasn’t possible. “I’ve accepted this, knowing that it doesn’t change who I am or how committed I am.