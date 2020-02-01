Meghan Markle and Harry’s security will be paid for by Britons – expert explains reason

MEGHAN Markle and Prince Harry’s security cost will need to be footed by the British people despite their determination to step away from royal life, an expert has claimed.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s so-called “Megxit” deal with the Queen still leaves questions unanswered. The security for the royal couple is considered an issue that will be hashed out at a later point. However, Royal expert Dickie Arbiter insisted the bill would fall on the British public and would remain so for the foreseeable future unless a new plan is created.

While on Sky News, Mr Arbiter spoke about whether Canada could help pay for the couple’s security. Any decision on security funding for Meghan and Harry would have to pass through the Canadian Cabinet and Parliament before any money is released. Until this has happened the security cost will be paid for by the British tax-payers due to Prince Harry being a high-value target since he served in the military. Mr Arbiter said: “The other thing that has got to be dealt with is security.

“Who is going to be paying for security for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry? “The [Candaian] government will have to decide at the Cabinet-level and debate it in Parliament before the money is released. “What are the Canadian tax-payers going to say? “Meanwhile it is the British tax-payers who are going to be funding the security.

“It will have to happen because Harry has served in the army and is a risk. “Prince Harry is a terrorist target and he has to be protected. “Therefore, for the time being, Scotland Yard will continue guarding him and Meghan until a time they come up with an alternative plan.” The Queen announced yesterday an agreement had been reached with the royal couple and their future roles within the royal family. Both the Queen and Buckingham Palace released statements that clarified how Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will fit into the Royal Family from the spring.