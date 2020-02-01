Meghan Markle and Harry’s ‘seismic’ decision dismantling Queen’s Royal Family legacy

MEGHAN MARKLE and Prince Harry’s departure from the Royal Family mark a “seismic moment” for the monarchy which could force the Queen to reconsider her legacy, royal expert Prof Kate Williams said.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will no longer carry out royal engagements on behalf of the Queen and will not use their HRH style in the future after stepping away from their role of “senior” royals, Buckingham Palace confirmed on Saturday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to become the first high-ranking members of the Royal Family to renounce their roles since Edward VIII stepped down in 1936, a move that could affect the system Her Majesty established when taking over the throne. Speaking to Channel 4 News, Prof Kate Williams said: “In a hundred-years time historians are going to be looking at this moment as a seismic moment for the Royal Family.

“Really, the Queen expanded the Royal Family very greatly when she came to the throne in the 1950s – before that, minor royals did very little. “She expanded it, it was the firm and it has really given soul to us as one big, happy family.” Prof Williams continued: “Well, we’ve seen the romantic drams behind the scene and now this is a young couple saying, ‘actually, only two years after the wedding, the royal goldfish bowl is too much. The pressure is too much.’ “It’s really suggesting that we need a new way forward for quite a lot of the members of the monarchy.”

The royal expert added: “Yes, it’s a gilded cage, yes, there’s wealth and privilege beyond anything you can ever imagine but scrutiny, the press intrusion, the struggle that you have – it’s clearly been too much for this couple and they felt it untenable to continue.” Meghan and Harry shocked the world when they announced plans to reduce their list of royal engagements to seek more independence both financially and work-wise. But after a week of discussions with the Queen and senior staffers, Buckingham Palace confirmed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer carry out public outings on behalf of the Queen and limit their use of the HRH style. The couple also confirmed they are planning to spend a large part of their time in North America while maintaining a base in the UK at Frogmore Cottage, the residence on the Windsor Estate the Queen gifted to Meghan and Harry when they married in 2018.

In a statement released on Saturday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives. “As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they are required to step back from Royal duties, including official military appointments. They will no longer receive public funds for Royal duties. “With The Queen’s blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations. While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty.” The statement added: “The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family.