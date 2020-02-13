Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton: How royals took ‘vastly different paths’ on parenting

MEGHAN MARKLE, the Duchess of Sussex, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, have faced criticism for some of their decisions on how Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor is being brought up, but is it better than the ways in which Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are being raised by Kate Middleton and Prince William? One expert shared their thoughts exclusively with Express.co.uk.

Meghan Markle joined the Royal Family when she said “I do” to Prince Harry in 2018, only a year later they welcomed their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor on 6 May, 2019. Over the last nine months, Meghan has been criticised for her parenting style and decisions but is it any better than that of Kate Middleton, 38, and Prince William, 37, with their brood of young?

One expert shared her views with Express.co.uk to reveal what she made of the Duchess’s parenting style and proclaimed “there is no right or wrong way”. Martina Mercer, editor of the Sunday Woman Magazine, said: “When comparing the parenting styles of both Meghan and Kate, it’s clear that although vastly different, there are no right or wrong ways to bring up a child. “It’s obvious that both love their children dearly, however, they have taken vastly different paths when it comes to raising their offspring.” Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have decided to “step back” from their duties as “senior” royals and relocated to Canada, they have the opportunity to raise Archie away from prying eyes and it is suspected that their parenting style will further stray from what is deemed as “normal” for the Royal Family.

“Now that Harry and Meghan have chosen to shun Royal life, this differing [parenting]style becomes clear,” Martina explained. “While still in the royal spotlight, and performing royal duties, Meghan’s parenting style confused onlookers, as some deemed it as almost unprofessional compared to how we’ve seen royal children raised in the past. “Meghan and Harry have forgone royal expectations while creating a bubble around their little family, putting the welfare of Archie centre stage. “Like any new parents it’s clear that they felt incredibly protective over Archie as soon as he was born and paid no mind to what they ‘should’ do, instead focusing on creating a world where they could embrace family life as a trio in the most normal way possible,” she further added.

Meghan’s parenting has often “confused” royal onlookers as it seems to be in stark contrast to that of the Duchess of Cambridge’s approach. Where Meghan has been severely private and shunned usual royal protocol, with only a select few of images available to the general public of Archie, Kate has taken a different approach and embraced the royal traditions and expectations. Martina said: “Kate, meanwhile, has understood her responsibilities from the outset, while choosing to follow royal tradition. “She has ticked every box, from the photoshoot after the birth to the annual photos of the children, while making the most of royal privileges, such as the army of staff that are on hand to help in raising the children.” However, the expert stressed, “neither way is wrong”.

“Neither way is wrong,” she said. “However, Meghan and Harry would have constantly met criticism from the public for their non-traditional parenting style if they hadn’t chosen to remove themselves from royal life. “It was clear that Harry and Meghan’s heart ruled their heads as soon as Archie was born, and they wanted to follow their natural maternal and paternal instincts without the rigidity of royal life. “Kate and William obviously adore their children yet they also understand the huge responsibility that comes with being a Royal Family and Kate’s style of parenting ensures their children embrace the royal way of life from the outset while ensuring the children carry on tradition and grow to be respected royals in the public eye,” she explained. But what did some other parenting experts have to say on the matter? Parenting expert and founder of Babyopathy, Angela Spencer said: “I think it’s extremely hard to be a parent in this decade because in this age of social media every move we make is under scrutiny, but for a Mum in the Royal spotlight, that’s even worse.