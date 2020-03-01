Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are ‘very unhappy’ with Queen’s plan claims royal expert

MEGHAN MARKLE and Prince Harry are “very unhappy” about the arrangement they reached with the Queen, after they were told not to use their ‘SussexRoyal’ branding, according to a leading royal expert.

The Duke and Duchess have agreed they will drop the ‘SussexRoyal’ brand and replace it with a new one. If followed concerns the new branding would be interpreted as making financial gain from their positions as royals.

Earlier this week the couple released a statement on their website announcing this and setting out how the new relationship will work. Meghan and Harry used this opportunity to say they would not use the ‘SussexRoyal’ branding anywhere in the world, though they added the Queen does not have the power to stop them outside of the UK if they wished. The couple said: “While there is not any jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word ‘Royal’ overseas, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘Sussex Royal’ or any iteration of the word ‘Royal’ in any territory (either within the UK or otherwise) when the transition occurs Spring 2020.” Royal author Richard Fitzwilliams told the Sun Online this indicates Harry and Meghan are deeply unhappy about the restrictions that have been imposed on them.

He commented: “The statement’s underlying message is they are very, very unhappy with this arrangement. “It was completely unnecessary. “It may lead to future trouble, they don’t like the arrangement that is forcing them to step down as working royals and not use their titles, even though they will have them. “They want to use Sussex Royal but by saying the monarchy doesn’t have the power to prevent them from using it – why say that? There’s no point.”

Harry and Meghan shocked the world in January by announcing they were standing down as senior royals. Instead the couple said they wanted to become financially independent and split their time between the UK and North America. Negotiations took place at an emergency summit attended by the Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry. Harry and Meghan agreed to repay the money spent renovating Frogmore Cottage, their home near Windsor.

They are now living in Canada with Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, their son. Mr Fitzwilliams expressed a hope the new arrangement will reduce tensions within the royal family. He said: “If they are unhappy with this arrangement, one would hope it lasts the year until the review and hope that both sides are able to continue to co-exist in a ruinable and peaceful way. “My hope is the bitterness they seem to feel with the current arrangement will become more positive as months progress.”

Meghan and Harry will step back from frontline royal duties on March 31. Harry is expected to attend an Invictus Games related event with rock star Jon Bon Jovi on February 28. The Invictus Games is a sporting competition for serving and former service personnel who were injured in the line of duty.