Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Worried About Visiting Queen Elizabeth Over The Summer

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may have stepped back from their senior roles, but it doesn’t mean they are no longer a part of the royal family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex planned to visit Queen Elizabeth over the summer but following the coronavirus pandemic, the couple is worried about their trip.

Following the Commonwealth Day service in the UK earlier this month, Harry and Meghan returned to Canada where they began the new chapter in their lives with their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

The couple accepted Queen Elizabeth’s invitation to visit her at her Balmoral estate over the summer, but the couple is reportedly concerned the pandemic will force them to cancel their trip.

READ: How Meghan Markle’s Wedding Demands ‘Badly Damaged’ Prince Harry And Queen Elizabeth’s Relationship

“Harry and Meghan are still desperately hoping that they will be able to come over the summer and spend time with the Queen,” a source told The Sun.

“They are looking forward to the visit immensely and are hoping by the time of the trip, which is scheduled, for around June or July that the situation will have settled down. But everyone at the moment is mindful that things may have to change and that the health of the Queen and the rest of the Royal Family will be put before anything else.”

On Friday, Prince Harry and Meghan shared some encouraging words with their Instagram followers, who may be struggling with loneliness amid social distancing.

“With everything going on, it’s a lot to take in. Many of us may feel confused. Or alone, or anxious or scared…and in isolation, some of us may just feel bored, or that you don’t know what to do with yourself without your normal routine,” the message read.

Although Meghan and Prince Harry understand the mix of emotions, they let their followers know they were not alone.

“It’s perfectly normal to be feeling any of these things. Our emotional well-being is challenged every day whether we realize it or not, but our lives are usually filled with distractions. Now with constantly changing COVID coverage, we are all adjusting to this new normal and the feelings that come with it.”

“But here’s the good thing (because right now we need to hear good things, right?): Yes, there is isolation and physical distancing, but there doesn’t have to be loneliness.”

The couple then shared several resources people could use to help them overcome those feelings and encouraged others to reach out to anyone who they feel may need help.