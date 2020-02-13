Meghan Markle and Prince Harry beef up security at their £11m Vancouver home

MEGHAN MARKLE and Prince Harry have ramped up efforts to protect their privacy, having installed a series of fences, barriers and CCTV cameras to the exterior of their £11million Vancouver hideaway.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have taken steps to improve security at their private mansion on Vancouver Island, where they currently reside with nine-month-old son baby Archie after stepping down as senior members of the Royal Family. The couple have installed cameras and tarps outside their new North Saanich villa and even erected several “no trespassing” signs on fences surrounding the property.

The new security measures, revealed by TMZ, come after lawyers for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex issued a legal warning after Meghan was photographed walking her dogs with Archie last month. Photographs of the outside of the property obtained by the news site show tarps outside the gate to the property and lines of metal fencing along the exterior. According to TMZ, some of the security measures were already in place, but Harry and Meghan added a “tree tarp” and at least one security camera. The extra security measures come after a nearby cafe, The Deep Cove, said that no media were allowed inside the premises.

The cafe, which the couple has visited numerous times, put the sign up on January 24. The couple spent Christmas at the Vancouver mansion, which boasts stunning views and eight bedrooms. It is not yet clear who owns the property and if the Sussexes are paying rent. Meghan flew out to the bolthole, where the couple spent the festive season, shortly after the couple made their bombshell announcement that they would be stepping back as senior royals.

Prince Harry joined his wife and young son not long afterwards, as he stayed in the UK to iron out the couples future arrangements. He arrived in Canada on January 20, just hours after making an emotional speech where he said the couple had “no other option” than to stand down from the Royal Family. Earlier that day Meghan had been snapped whilst out walking her dogs with baby Archie strapped to her in a carrier. Giving a speech at a private dinner in London for his charity Sentebale, Prince Harry said: “Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the Commonwealth, and my military associations without public funding. Unfortunately, that wasn’t possible.”

He said the decision had not been taken lightly, but there was “no other option”. Harry told friends and supporters: “It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. “And I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option.” The Duke claimed he wasn’t walking away from the Royal Family but it “wasn’t possible” to continue serving the Queen, the Commonwealth and the Military without public funding.