Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could earn £85k per Instagram post amid SussexRoyal rebrand

MEGHAN MARKLE and Prince Harry could make a whopping £85,000 for each post shared on their Instagram account Sussexroyal, which is set to be rebranded, an expert has claimed.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could decide to use their Instagram page as a means of making money, following their decision to step back as senior members of the Royal Family in a bid to become financially independent. The couple currently post regular updates to their 11.2million followers on the social media platform and an expert has predicted they could earn a significant amount of money from sponsored posts.

Inzpire, an influencer marketing platform, has said the SussexRoyal account could rake in £85,271.19 per sponsored post. The experts calculated the figure based on analysing how the profile has grown following the news the couple were splitting from the Royal Family. In the month after the January announcement, the account has increased by 9.7 percent, compared to its previous average monthly growth of 1.6 percent. Marie Mostad, COO of Inzpire, said Meghan and Harry’s account has experienced rapid grown in recent weeks as people worldwide are keen to follow their transition.

The company also revealed the Sussexes’ earning potential on the social media site would be considerably higher than that of Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William’s. The Cambridges’ account KensingtonRoyal is worth £40,744.97 per sponsored post, according to Inzpire. Earlier this evening Meghan and Harry confirmed they will be rebranding their Instagram page as they announced they will stop using the Sussex Royal brand from the Spring. The couple had hoped to be able to continue using the trademark and launch their new charitable foundation in the name.

But a spokeswoman for the couple confirmed they had withdrawn their trademark applications for Sussex Royal and will stop using the brand from the Spring – when the pair officially step down from royal duties. The spokeswoman said: “While The Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organisation, given the specific UK Government rules surrounding use of the word Royal, it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organisation, when it is announced this Spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘SussexRoyal’ in any territory post Spring 2020.” The announcement confirmed reports the Queen had banned the couple from using the word “royal” in any future capacity.

Meghan and Harry had spent thousands of pounds trademarking the name and also launching their new Sussex Royal website. On Wednesday the couple confirmed they will cease to be working royals from March 31. Prior to this date the Sussexes will carry out six royal engagements, including the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 9. The celebration is a major event in the Queen’s calendar, and is typically attended by all senior royals – including the Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.