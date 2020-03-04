Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could have used Archie for touching move but IGNORED it

MEGHAN MARKLE and Prince Harry’s firstborn son Archie Harrison could have united the Royal Family after Megxit but the couple decided against it, according to royal claims.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could have decided to bring Archie Harrison to Britain for their last engagement as senior royals, which would have been a “conciliatory move”. But the couple “unwisely” decided against it, according to the royal commentator.

His comments come after it emerged Meghan has decided to leave baby Archie in Canada when she flies to the UK for her last engagement as a senior royal. The Queen and Prince Philip are said to be “sad” they will not see their nine-month-old great-grandson before Meghan and Harry ditch royal life for Canada. Mr Fitzwilliams told Express.co.uk: “It would have been a conciliatory move if they had decided to bring Archie to Britain for the last part of their period as working royals but they, unwisely I think, decided against it.”

It comes after it emerged the taxpayer will have to pay out an extra £50,000 for guards to stay in Canada to watch Archie. Meghan will fly into the UK solo to attend an International Women’s Day event and wrap up her last official duties as a royal. However, her decision to leave baby Archie at home means that her bodyguards will have to now be divided up.

Archie Harrison has not been seen out in public with the pair since autumn and while royal watchers hoped he would return with them to Britain this time, he will reportedly be left behind in Canada again. Baby Archie has not been in Britain since before Christmas when the Sussexes travelled to Canada for a six-week winter break. The royal tot has remained in the Commonwealth country ever since despite several trips taken by his parents.

When Harry and Meghan returned to Britain in January to announce their wish to step down as senior royals, Archie remained in Canada with a nanny and Meghan’s close friend Jessica Mulroney. The Sussexes have since made it clear they wish to make North America their main base and little Archie is likely to be raised there. Meanwhile, Mr Fitzwilliams revealed Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William disapprove of how Meghan and Prince Harry “flagrantly disrespected the Queen” and showed “disregard” for the Royal Family.