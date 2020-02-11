Meghan Markle and Prince Harry latest: How Sussexes could settle at THIS celebrity pad

MEGHAN MARKLE and Prince Harry are currently in Canada following their step away from their royal roles. The Sussexes could relocate to New York with baby Archie following a very generous offer from a world-famous star

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry intend to make North America their main base following their withdrawal as working royals. The couple are currently in Canada with their eight-month-old son Archie Harrison and are expected to want to raise him there. While the Sussexes have kept a low-profile since their step back from the fold last month they may wish to re-enter the limelight as they seek to become financially independent.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could choose to relocate to the USA as they work to launch their Sussex Royal brand. If the Sussexes are considering a move to New York then they have received an extremely generous offer from a world-famous celebrity. Pop legend Madonna offered to sublet her Manhattan apartment to the young family in a recent post on Instagram. In the clip, Madonna jokes that Canada “is so boring” before offering up her Central Park West New York apartment.

In the light-hearted video, Madonna said: “Hey guys, don’t move off to Canada, it’s so boring there. “I will let them sublet my apartment in Central Park West. “Two bedrooms, it has the best view of Manhattan, an incredible balcony. It’s the best idea, it’s a winner. “That’s got to be a deal-breaker. No, Buckingham Palace has nothing on CPW.”

Meghan Markle was born and raised in the USA and her mother Doria Ragland still lives in Los Angeles. While the Sussexes seem to have settled in Canada for now, there is nothing to suggest they won’t move to the States in future. Meghan may find it useful to be near her mother for Archie Harrison’s sake and also if she hopes to draw on her Hollywood contacts to boost the profile of their charity work in future. Meghan and Harry are expect to launch their Sussex Royal charitable foundation later this year but the process may be delayed following a copyright block.

While the couple applied to copyright their Sussex Royal name last year their application has come up against an objection. When a trademark is registered there is a period in which anyone who opposes it can file a complaint against it, which is precisely what has happened in Meghan and Harry’s case. The period of opposition to Meghan and Harry’s trademark was due to end on February 2020 but it has been delayed for at least another month after a man called Benjamin Worcester filed a complaint against it. Documents at the Government’s Intellectual Property Office show the formal “notice of threatened opposition” was registered last month.