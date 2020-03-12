Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left stunned as man PROPOSES to girlfriend on stage – VIDEO

MEGHAN MARKLE and Prince Harry started their ‘farewell tour’ with a huge proposal at the Endeavour Fund Awards as winners shared a special moment with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry laughed and applauded the couple as one of Endeavour Fund Award winners proposed to his partner while on stage. The Duke and Duchess had front row seats to the romantic display as the crowd cheered for the happy couple. In the video captured by ITV’s Chris Ship, Meghan can be seen clapping and laughing before excitedly looking at Harry.

Meghan and Harry made their first public appearance together tonight after announcing plans to step down as senior members of the Royal Family. The royal couple, who plan to divide their time between the UK and North America, will officially stop royal duties on March 31. Meghan and Harry have a number of official engagements lined up in next few days with the Duke of Sussex joining Lewis Hamilton for the official opening on the Silverstone experience tomorrow. On Saturday Meghan will join Harry for the Mountbatten Music festival and she is also expected to take part International Women’s Day tributes on Sunday, although the exact details have yet to be confirmed.

Meghan and Harry will then attending the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster on Monday afternoon with the Queen, Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Kate. During their time in the UK, the Duke and Duchess will also hold private meetings with their patronages, which they will retain during the couple year-long transition period from April 1. A spokeswoman for the couple said: “In addition to the official engagements the duke and duchess are conducting over the course of the next few days, they are also meeting privately with several of their patronages.” The couple didn’t bring Archie back with them to the UK but one royal expert believes it won’t be long until they announce another pregnancy.

Speaking on Yahoo’s Royal Box, Omid Scobie said: “I think the big thing next year is the launch of the Sussex Royal Foundation, that is their focus now. “Although they’re technically not working at the moment I don’t believe for a second that they’re not spending time planning this because a launch will be around the end of the first quarter, beginning of second quarter, of next year. “So that will very much really see 2020 for them. “I don’t think we’ll see many new patronages or anything like that.



