Meghan Markle and Prince Harry news: The real reason they made second secret USA visit

MEGHAN MARKLE and Prince Harry are back to business following their royal split and have attended under the radar events in the States. This is the real reason for their second USA engagement in a matter of days.

Meghan Markle, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, have severed ties with royal duty and let go of all 15 members of their UK staff. They have settled in Canada since leaving Britain but in recent days have attended two work events in the States.

Last week the couple were guests at JP Morgan investment conference in Miami where Harry is understood to have spoken. Days later they pitched-up for a brainstorming session at Stanford University California. The under-the-radar visit to Stanford on Tuesday was to help the couple with plans to launch their Sussex Royal charitable foundation later this year. A palace source confirmed: “As part of their ongoing work to develop and build their new charitable organisation, they had a brainstorming session and meetings with academics and professors.”

Meghan and Harry are expected to return to Britain early next month to wrap up loose ends before leaving the fold for good. They will cease to be working royals from mid to late March and from then on will be free to earn their own money. While it’s not confirmed whether Harry was paid for his JP Morgan speech, it seems the couple are scouting out ways to maintain their lifestyle away from the royal family. Their Tuesday talks at Stanford show they are seeking advice from US experts having axed their UK team.

While Prince Charles is expected to support the couple until next year they will no longer receive money from the Sovereign Grant. Harry and Meghan will need to find new revenue if they are to achieve the financial independence they hope for. As well as surviving away from the Firm, they have pledged to pay back the £2.4 million taxpayers money spent on refurbishing their UK home, Frogmore Cottage. While the launch of the Sussex Royal foundation is key to the couple, they need to seek out new avenues of funding.

One royal commentator claims the couple could earn a small fortune speaking at corporate events. Richard Fitzwilliams said: “The role of speaker at corporate or similar events is enormously remunerative if you are famous. “Harry and Meghan, the latter we know is an extremely articulate speaker, are one of the world’s best-known couples.” “Although everything they do in public will be watched by the media there will be no end to the demand for contributions from someone who, still 6th in line to the throne, is one of the world’s most famous individuals and who is also a likeable speaker who connects with his audience.”