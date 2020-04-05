Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Reveal What’s In Store After Megxit

Tuesday marks Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s last official day as senior members of the British royal family. This date is a monumental moment for the couple and has many asking the question: What will they do next?

While there has been much speculation from celebrities and commoners alike about what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have in store, most of those theories don’t include the basics, like their names.

As previously reported, Queen Elizabeth II has not given the pair permission to use the word “royal” in their titles after their leave, which means their first duty will be to address this switch.

READ: Prince Harry Could Make Over $1B If He Takes Advantage Of This

Harry and Meghan will do this by creating entirely new accounts for both their website (SussexRoyal.com) and Instagram handle (@SussexRoyal). However, according to People, on Monday a spokesperson for the duo revealed that “both the Instagram account and website will remain in existence online for the foreseeable future.”

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on Mar 30, 2020 at 9:17am PDT

Royal watchers shouldn’t expect to hear from Meghan and Harry right away. In an Instagram post on Monday, the parents of 10-month-old Archie said goodbye, for now, to their followers.

“As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise,” the caption read.

“What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic,” the post continued. “As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute.”

“While you may not see us here, the work continues…We look forward to reconnecting with you soon,” they wrote.

“Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another,” the caption concluded.