Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share birthday video of Archie

15 SHARES Share Tweet

With his cheeky grin and head of strawberry blonde hair, birthday boy Archie Mountbatten-Windsor is the spitting image of his father Prince Harry in an adorable family video shared on social media this morning.

Archie, who turns one today, shows off his first teeth as he smiles at his father behind the camera while mother Meghan Markle, 38, reads him children’s book Duck! Rabbit!.

The sweet video, filmed last weekend in California, was met with great excitement from royal fans, who noted how much Archie looked like Harry, 35, at the same age.

The video was shared on the Save the Children Instagram account this morning and is part of a celebrity-backed fundraising campaign launched in the US by Hollywood star Jennifer Garner, who is friends with Meghan.

It comes after the Queen led senior royals including Prince Charles and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in wishing Archie a happy first birthday on Instagram.

The video was posted on Save the Children UK’s Instagram page in support of the charity’s #SavewithStories campaign, which aims to raise funds for children and families struggling due to the coronavirus crisis in the UK and around the world.

A string of A-listers have taken part in the campaign, including Eddie Redmayne, Jennifer Garner and Lily James.

A caption with the video said: ‘Duck! Rabbit!’ with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex (and Harry, The Duke of Sussex behind the camera), read to their son Archie for his 1st birthday. Happy Birthday, Archie!’

In the video, Archie is dressed in a simple short white romper while Meghan is dressed down in a loose-fitting denim shirt, which she accessorised with a stack of beaded bracelets.

Fans were delighted to be given an updated look at the toddler, who appears to be taking after his father’s colouring. One posted: ‘OMG he is Prince Harry’s double!’ Another wrote: ‘Archie is Harry’s mini me’.

Another added: ‘Oh my god! He is Harry’s twin wow! What a adorable boy!! King Archie rules!’

Others praised Harry and Meghan for showing the ‘realities’ of parenting, with the video showing Archie wriggling around in his mother’s lap.

Meghan read with one arm wrapped around her son, who appeared interested in moving around, and tried to keep Archie interested by making duck noises and nuzzling into his face.

Taking to social media, parents praised the Duchess for capturing the realities of family life, with one commenting: ‘So real!!!!! What parent hasn’t had their young child lose attention during a story?’.

Another added: ‘Oh my heart! So cute! The struggles of reading with a toddler on your lap is real! My little one also wants to read every other book besides the one mommy is reading.’

The Sussex family are in lock-down in their Los Angeles home after California governor Gavin Newsom issued a ‘stay-at-home’ order in the state.

A royal expert said Harry and Meghan plan to treat Archie to an ‘organic, sugar-free cake’, a splash around in their pool and a video call with the Cambridge children as part of his birthday celebrations.

This morning the Queen, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall all took to Instagram to share public well-wishes to Archie.

A post on the monarch’s official Twitter account said: ‘Happy Birthday to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor who is celebrating his first birthday today! Archie is The Queen’s eighth great-grandchild.’

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, on their official Kensington Palace Instagram account, said: ‘Wishing Archie a very happy first birthday today!’

While Prince Charles and Camilla said on the Clarence House Instagram account: ‘A very Happy Birthday to Archie, who turns one today.’

Royal expert Katie Nicholl revealed yesterday how the couple plan to celebrate Archie’s first birthday, telling OK! magazine: ‘The Queen will wish him happy birthday this week via Zoom as will the Cambridge children.

‘They haven’t seen their little cousin in months so they’ve been looking forward to seeing how much he’s grown.’

Meanwhile fans of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are celebrating baby Archie’s birthday having raised over £40,000 for a fundraiser.

Supporters of the couple are marking the big day with the hashtag #ArchieDay on social media. After officially launching the campaign earlier this month, they urged others to share donations with charities to help vulnerable children impacted by coronavirus in countries which Meghan and Harry hold dear to their hearts, including Canada America, South Africa and the UK.

The initiative, which has now raised over £40,000 for the four charities, posted on its official Instagram today, writing: ‘It’s here, it’s here! Happy Archie Day and happy birthday, Archie! You have the rest of today to celebrate Archie!’

Launching the campaign officially earlier this month, fan account @Archie_day urged others to help ‘celebrate Archie’s birthday with a global party’, before listing a series of charities selected for the ‘desire to help children.’

Among the charities chosen was British organisation WellChild, which is a patronage of Prince Harry’s, with donations quickly wracking up to over £8,000 in a matter of weeks.

Another of the three charities chosen by the group was the Nourish Eco Village in South Africa, where Prince Harry and Meghan performed their final royal tour in November.

Fans of the couple have now raised over £14,000 for the charity, which provides food to children from impoverished families in rural communities that rely on schools to get a meal daily.

Canadian charity Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada, which was chosen because ‘Canada has always been central to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s love story and relationship’, have been donated £6,919 as part of the campaign.

Fans were also directed to the organisation Children’s Aid, which helps children living in poverty in America to honour the Duchess’ home country, with over £12,100 donated to their cause.

Launching the campaign last month, fan account @Archie_Day shared an image which read: ‘Motivated by the pure joy of Archie’s arrival and the very serious circumstances of our time, we introduce a campaign to honour his first birthday and to promote the principles we hold dear. Community, kindness and compassion.’

The image, which was shared by multiple fan accounts on social media as they launched the coordinated campaign read: ‘Before COVID-19 became an ominous presence in our lives, a group of us got together ot organise a fundraising campaign to honour the principles emphasized by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their humanitarian efforts: community, kindness, and compassion for vulnerable people and ecologies.’

It went on to explain that the group hoped to build on the success of previous fundraising efforts, including last year’s #GlobalSussexBabyShower, which was launched by a Meghan fan account, called for users to celebrate Mother’s Day by donating to some of the Duchess’ favourite charities and patronages.