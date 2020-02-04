Meghan Markle and Prince Harry souvenirs disappear from royal website amid brand trademark

MEGHAN MARKLE and Prince Harry’s wedding souvenirs have been removed form a website after the couple trademarked their Sussex Royal brand.

Royal fans will no longer be able to get their hands on commemorative pieces from the Royal Collection of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding in Windsor in May 2018. Some of the coffee mugs, tankards and plates were available a few days ago. But now the items are no longer featured on the online shop.

A spokeswoman for the Royal Collection Trust said the items had sold out. She said: “Many of Royal Collection Trust’s china ranges are produced to celebrate a specific occasion and are sold for a limited time. “The china range to celebrate the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has sold out.” However, items celebrating Princess Eugenie’s wedding have also sold out but still appear listed on the website.

This includes a tea towel and a china tankard. Meghan and Harry recently trademarked their Sussex Royal brand on more than 100 items. This included t-shirts, hoodies, bookmarks, pencils and socks. Earlier this month, the pair also resigned as senior members of the Royal Family.

The news came as a shock to people all over the world as they had tied the knot just 20 months before. In their announcement, they said they were seeking financial independence. They will also split their time between the UK and Canada with their son Archie. Life as minor royals will mean Meghan and Harry can no longer use their HRH titles.

Retail expert Andy Barr believes Harry and Meghan’s new Sussex Royal product empire could help them rake in revenues of £400million. But this means other brands will not be able to cash in on the royal couple. The merchandise on the Royal Collection is all cornflower blue with white detailing. The products also feature a gold monogram of the couple’s initials next to each other.