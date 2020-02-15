Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘turn down invitation’ to present the Oscars

MEGHAN MARKLE and Prince Harry have turned down an invitation to present an award at this year’s Oscars, according to a source.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were asked to present an award at Sunday’s Oscar’s ceremony, but the couple declined, according to HELLO! magazine. The site reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were invited to present the award for Best Picture at the Academy Awards, held at the Dolby Theatre in LA, California. A source told the magazine: “They were honoured by the request, but declined the invitation”.

The Best Picture is one of the most coveted awards of the annual event. This year top films including: The Irishman, JoJo Rabbit, Joker and 1917 have been shortlisted for the award. Had Meghan and Harry taken up the offer to be part of the Hollywood event, it would have been their most high-profile public appearance since their decision to step back as senior members of the Royal Family. It comes as the pair made their first public appearance together since quitting The Firm.

Meghan and Harry headlined an exclusive event in Miami on Thursday night, where the couple were keynote speakers at a JP Morgan event. The event was held at the 1 Hotel South Beach, a luxury five star hotel on Florida’s east coast. A source told the New York Post: “It was all very hush-hush, with a lot of security. “Meghan and Harry headlined the event as the keynote speakers.”

The Duke spoke at the exclusive event and is believed to have discussed his nine-month-old son baby Archie. Meghan did not speak publicly at the event but was said to have been introduced to the crowd. She then watched as Harry opened up about his personal life to a crowd of investors and billionaires. He reportedly discussed their recent split from royal life.

A source told Page Six: “Harry spoke about mental health and how he has been in therapy for the past few years to try to overcome the trauma of losing his mother. “He talked about how the events of his childhood affected him and that he has been talking to a mental health professional. “Harry also touched on Megxit, saying while it has been very difficult on him and Meghan, he does not regret their decision to step down as senior royals because he wants to protect his family. “He does not want Meghan and their son Archie to go through what he did as a child.”