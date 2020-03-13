Meghan Markle and Prince Harry warned over ‘ripping up’ Queen’s values in ‘un-royal’ move

MEGHAN MARKLE and Prince Harry have been slammed for acting “un-royal” during their departure from the Royal Family.

During “The Royals: A Family in Crisis” documentary on Channel 5, royal commentators Julie Montagu and Kate Nicholl discussed the way in which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their departure from the Royal Family. Ms Montagu attacked Meghan Markle’s appearance in an ITV documentary towards the end of 2019 where she voiced her unhappiness as a royal.

Ms Montagu said: “To be so open is quite extraordinary and actually quite unroyal. “It is very American but very un-royal. “The Queen’s mother’s motto was never complain, never explain. “Now all of sudden we see Harry and Meghan ripping that up, throwing by the wayside and saying no we are going to tell you exactly how we feel and we’re not happy.”

Ms Nicholl said: “There was a feeling that the Queen had done everything she could to accommodate the couple but that they hadn’t been entirely respectful of her during that process.” Last month royal expert Royal Victoria Arbiter told Canadian TV station CTV that the Royal Family will have their “game faces on” for the public reunion with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Although Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have individual engagements prior to March 9, the Commonwealth service will be the first time all Royal Family members will attend an event following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex return to the UK. She said: “Meghan has an engagement on behalf of international women’s day on March 8.”

“The couple will appear at the commonwealth service on March 9. “It’ll be the first time we have seen them with Royal Family members in attendance as well. “So of course all eyeballs are going to be on there. “I expect the Royal Family to have game faces on.