Meghan Markle and Prince Harry warned ‘rogue’ royal departure to lead to ‘isolated’ future

MEGHAN MARKLE and Prince Harry have been warned their new life away from royal glitz and glamour could end up being rather “lonely” for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are due to embark on their new life away from the royal spotlight at the end of March after a last round of public engagements across the UK culminating at the Commonwealth Day celebrations next Monday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have insisted they want to create a more “progressive” role for themselves, becoming financially independent as they continue to pursue their charitable endeavours. But royal commentator Angela Mollard warned Meghan and Harry the “rogue” behaviour shown in the days before their departure may “not serve them well” in the future as she forecasted a rather “lonely” few years for the pair.

Speaking to the Royals podcast, Ms Mollard said: “I think they are going to be quite lonely. Isolated. “And if you switch from royalty…royalty is your family, your club, who you belong to, that’s what you’ve always known. “When you move to America, where basically your only way of meeting people is once Archie gets to school age through school parents or through celebrity contacts. And yet everything they do in a celebrity context is going to be hugely examined – there’s the discussion about Meghan going to the Met Gala and how improper that would be. “It’s basically sticking two fingers up to royal life but embracing fully celebrity life and they’ll be much criticised if they do that.”

Ms Mollard continued: “That sort of falls between these two structures and institutions. With a little bit more care and attention and not so foot stomping – the statements, ‘the Queen says we can’t of this, so we’re going to put out a statement saying this.’ “They really have gone rogue and all the messaging it’s not going to serve them well, ultimately. “Totally applaud them for wanting a different life, they don’t have to sign up to Royals 101 and the slimmed-down monarchy Charles wants to introduce when he takes the throne.” Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced in January they had decided to step away from their royal duties to become more independent from the Crown.

Following talks with the Queen, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex agreed to completely give up their duties for a 12-months trial period before deciding whether the new system is the right one for them. During the trial, Meghan and Harry will be splitting their time between their home in Frogmore Cottage, Windsor, and Canada. The Duke returned to the UK last week to attend a series of events across the UK and will be joined by the Duchess this week to attend the Mountbatten Music Festival at the Royal Alber Hall on Saturday. Meghan will then take part in International Women’s Day tributes in what is expected to be her last solo engagement as a working member of the Royal Family.