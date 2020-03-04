Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s ‘odd’ dig at Beatrice and Eugenie in statement

MEGHAN MARKLE and Prince Harry made a dig at Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie in the extraordinary new statement released on their website, according to a royal source.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared an update on their departure from royal life on their website on Friday. But an insider has criticised the statement for making an “odd” reference to Beatrice and Eugenie.

In the statement, Meghan and Harry appear to complain they are being treated differently to other royals as they look to become financially independent. It says: “While there is precedent for other titled members of the Royal Family to seek employment outside of the institution, for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a 12-month review period has been put in place.” And a royal source has said it is “pretty clear” the Sussexes are referring to Harry’s cousins, Beatrice and Eugenie. The insider told The Mirror: “It’s pretty clear they are referencing minor royals such as Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, which is an odd association to make for two people whose associates were once claiming they had single-­handedly modernised the monarchy.”

Beatrice and Eugenie, who are ninth and tenth in line to the throne, are not working royals and both have jobs. Meghan and Harry have also faced a backlash for insisting the Queen does not own the word royal abroad after they were forced to drop the word from their Sussex Royal brand. Their Instagram account, which has over 11 million followers, and their website use the name and will both have to be re-branded.

Their statement says: “While there is not any jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word ‘Royal’ overseas, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘Sussex Royal’ or any iteration of the word ‘Royal’ in any territory (either within the UK or otherwise) when the transition occurs Spring 2020.” Piers Morgan fumed on Twitter: “The staggering disrespect these two keep showing to the Queen is outrageous. Who the hell do they think they are?” And Harry’s biographer Angela Levin branded the statement a “wrong-headed outburst”.

It comes as Meghan and Harry officially end frontline duties on March 31. They plunged the monarchy into crisis last month with their bombshell announcement revealing plans to step back as senior royals. Their last official engagement is expected to be the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 9. In the run up to the service they will attend a string of other engagements.

Harry is teaming up with Jon Bon Jovi for an Invictus Games event on February 28. The couple will also make an appearance at the Endeavour Fund Awards, which recognises wounded, injured and sick service personnel, on March 5. The following day Harry will join Formula One’s Lewis Hamilton at the official opening of the Silverstone Experience, a museum about British motor racing. On March 7 they will step out for the Mountbatten Music Festival at the Royal Albert Hall.