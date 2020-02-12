Meghan Markle and the Queen: Is this brooch PROOF Queen approves of Prince Harry split?

THE QUEEN expressed regret over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s withdrawal but publicly supported their decision. A brooch worn by the Queen to church last Sunday seemed to hint she still backs the Sussexes.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s step down as senior royals had been on the cards for months when they finally announced the move. Their statement was reportedly released without forewarning and took Queen Elizabeth II and senior royals by surprise. In the days following the bombshell statement, the Queen was quick to publicly support the couple while expressing some sadness over their decision.

Once Buckingham Palace had outlined the Sussexes exit deal, the Queen released a heartfelt statement of support. The Queen said: “Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family. ”Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family. “I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.”

The Sussexes have kept a low-profile as they begin to carve out a new life for themselves in Canada. While the Queen has not publicly spoken about the royal split since her last statement, she seemed to make a sweet nod to Meghan and Harry at the weekend. The Queen has been staying in Sandringham for her winter break at will return to London later this week. While in Norfolk she steps out for church every Sunday and without fail picks a striking outfit for the occasion.

Every item worn by the Queen is dripping with meaning and picked for a reason. Her outfits are carefully curated with the understanding their every aspect will be closely analysed. Last Sunday she wore a Sapphire Jubilee Snowflake Brooch which has Canadian links. The precious piece of jewellery was given to her by Canada’s Governor General David Johnston in 2017.

The Queen’s choice of accessory was interpreted by many to be a touching nod to the Sussexes’ recent move to the Commonwealth country. As Meghan and Harry embark on a new life with their son baby Archie far away from the fold it seems they still have a special place in the Queen’s heart. The Sussexes will cease to formally represent the Crown from Spring 2020 and will be free to pursue new commercial avenues from then on. They will no longer receive taxpayer funding or use their HRH titles in future.