Meghan Markle brutally mocked by Piers Morgan for sharing a photo of herself on Instagram

MEGHAN MARKLE has been brutally mocked by Piers Morgan for sharing a candid photo of herself on her Instagram page SussexRoyal.

Meghan Markle shared a series of images from her visit to the Robert Clack Upper School in Dagenham to mark International Women’s Day yesterday. The photos, all shared in black and white, show the Duchess greeting school pupils and participating in a celebratory assembly. But Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan, a notorious critic of the royal, lashed out at Meghan for sharing the images.

He wrote on Twitter: “Meghan just posted this photo of herself on her Instagram. Her humility is… humbling.” Mr Morgan has been a vocal critic of the Duchess, ramping up his censure since Meghan and Prince Harry announced they were stepping down as senior royals earlier this year. The latest attack appeared to mock Meghan for sharing an image of students happy to be meeting with the royal. But royal fans rushed to the Duchess’ defence, with one person writing: “I just don’t understand all the vitriol directed at this poor woman, by people who don’t know her at all – which I think says more about them than it does about her. Why can’t you leave her alone?”



Selagh Fogarty, a broadcaster at LBC radio, wrote: “Aside from them taking control of the images they post on their site, all I can see is teenage girls admiring a successful happy woman whom is encouraging their potential. “It’s a damn sight healthier than most things teenage girls are encouraged to admire or aspire to.” Enoila Aluko, a former England football player, also defended Meghan and wrote: “You admire it deep down. And envy it. Let’s be honest…You could NEVER have the same rapport with our next generation. “Nothing to undermine here apart for your attempt to undermine.”

Another person said: “Piers, this is going too far and is becoming a bit embarrassing on your part.” But others agreed with Mr Morgan and branded Meghan a “shameless self-promoter” for sharing the images. Another person said: “Only Markle could make today all about herself!” A third wrote: “It’s international MEGHAN day for her!”



On Friday the Duchess of Sussex visited the Robert Clack Upper School in Dagenham to mark International Women’s Day. She chose the area because of its connection to the Ford plant, where women went on strike for equal pay in 1968. The industrial action eventually prompted the Equal Pay Act 1970. Six images from the visit were shared to the 11.2million followers of her Instagram page, accompanied by the following text: “50 years ago, women in Britain won the right to equal pay.



