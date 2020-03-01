Meghan Markle called ‘obsessed’ with Princess Diana after wearing £2,500 outfit in Toronto

MEGHAN MARKLE, 38, has been called “obsessed” with Princess Diana after she wore another outfit similar to one of the late Princess of Wales’ iconic looks.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, 35, touched down in Victoria, Canada, recently after being paid to attend and event in the US. They arrived off the commercial flight carrying their own luggage.

But, the Duchess’s low-key look was familiar to Princess Diana fans. Meghan wore the Cuyana “Wool Yak” cardigan, £227.65, over a shirt designed by a close friend, the Misha Nonoo “Husband Shirt”, £174. In her arms, Meghan also clutched the Kit and Ace cashmere knit turtleneck, £214.54. On her legs, the Duchess of Sussex wore the Outland jeans in the “Harriet” style, £97.77.

Always one to travel in style, Meghan carried a large Prada bag, the “re-nylon” travel bag, £1,260. And in one arm, Meghan carried her laptop, the Symthson Ludlow 13″ Laptop Case, £495. The shoes, in particular, were strikingly similar to those worn by Princess Diana in the image. Meghan wore the Rothy’s Shadow flats, £193.12. Her look was incredibly similar to one worn by Diana during one of her more iconic roles while promoting the Landmine Survivors Network in Bosnia in 1997.

Diana also wore jeans, a blue Oxford shirt, and carried a file of documents in a similar manner to the way Meghan carried her laptop. The similarities were discussed online by fans of the late Princess of Wales. One said: “She is obsessed with Diana.” Another said Meghan is “consciously copying” Harry’s mother with her style choices. But at least one other fan did not agree. They wrote: “Blue shirts, dark pants and laptops are very common…”

This isn’t the first time that Meghan’s outfits have been compared to that of Princess Diana’s. The same was said after Meghan Markle’s appearance at Remembrance Day 2019 wearing a wide brimmed black hat. Meghan also wore a coat with a large belt around he middle, reminiscent of one of Diana’s Remembrance Day outfits. Meghan is not the only royal of her generation to wear looks inspired by Princess Diana. Kate Middleton, the wife of Prince William, also channels her late mother-in-law.

Kate Middleton’s favourite tiara is one favoured by Princess Diana, and worn by the Princess of Wales to many state events. The Cambridge Lover’s Knot tiara is encrusted with diamonds and pearls – and was given to Princess Diana by the Queen. The tiara was a wedding present to a young Diana on her wedding day to Prince Charles in 1981. The tiara was created by Garrad Jewellers in 1914 for Queen Mary. She left the tiara to the Queen in her will – and the Queen has worn the piece often.

