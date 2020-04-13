Meghan Markle Could Give Bombshell Tell-All Interview About Royals, How Much She’d Make

She experienced intense scrutiny from the public and the press during her time as a royal, and now, Meghan Markle could reveal what life was like on the inside in a bombshell “tell-all” interview.

According to The Daily Star UK, the Duchess of Sussex has been offered £1 Million to reveal all the details about her dramatic split from the royal family, and that she is strongly considering it because she is “extremely serious” about trying to “win back the public,” and she thinks an interview on TV would be the way to do it.

“It will be the most anticipated global TV interview event since Diana’s famous tell-all chat with Martin Bashir,” a source told the publication.

In addition, her husband, Prince Harry is reportedly on board with the idea as well, but the way the former actress plans to curry favor with the interview comes with how she will spend the sum of money she is paid for it—which she won’t keep.

“Meghan wants to donate all the money to charity—probably the NHS after the incredible efforts of all the frontline workers,” the source said. “When she was part of the Royal Family it would have been unthinkable for her to do a solo interview with anyone about her life and how being a princess has changed her world. But now she’s very much her own boss and it has put her under pressure feeling that the public have lost their ‘love’ for her and Harry after they took the big step of going on their own.”

This isn’t the first time the idea of Markle doing some sort of tell-all has been floated. In fact, last summer, while she was still a royal, reports surfaced that she had been keen on writing a book that served both as a memoir and lifestyle guide, but the idea was shot down by both Palace staffers and the Queen herself.

“Meghan had started keeping notes about her life, which will include a few personal details about Harry and baby Archie, but will mainly focus on her lifestyle, health, fashion and design choice. The only problem is, Palace staffers—and the Queen—are firm in their disapproval, worrying that it will be received as a salacious tell-all,” a source said at the time.

“They’re terrified she’ll accidentally expose palace secrets and cause embarrassment and are demanding she knocks this project on the head,” the source added. “Meghan can’t help but feel that once again, her creative talents are being stifled at every turn.”