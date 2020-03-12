Meghan Markle delights fans with secret hologram inspired appearance at National Theatre

MEGHAN MARKLE impersonated Nubiya Brandon, who was featured in the exhibition All Kinds of Limbo.

The National Theatre uses holographic performances to create an immersive experience for viewers. The Virtual Reality technology has featured singer Nubiya Brandon, musician Raffy Bushman and the NuShape Orchestra.

The Duchess wore an organza puff-sleeved blouse from Topshop and a white body con pencil shirt. On her visit to the South Bank theatre, Meghan also wore small gold hoop earrings and a Sophie Lis pendant. Duchess attended the secret solo trip to fulfil her duties as patron of the London theatre. Meghan will stay on as a patron in spite of her move to Canada.

Bosses say they are confident she will stay “engaged” as they continue to work with her and her “star reach” according to the Daily Mail. Speaking to the paper Rufus Norris, the artistic director, said the theatre chiefs were not informed of Meghan’s plans to move, but she “understands the nature of what we’re trying to do”. The Duchess was made a patron of the National Theatre in January 2019, while also taking on roles with The Mayhew, Smart Works and the Association of Commonwealth Universities. Meghan was seen with Mr Norris shortly before her announcement to move to Canada.

Earlier this month Nica Burns, a top West End producer, told the Daily Mail that Meghan may only have until this Easter to prove her fortitude as a patron of the theatre. The co-owner of the Nimax Group which constitutes six London West End theatres, Mr Burns, has said that Meghan should not hold the position indefinitely. He stated: “I think we should give Meghan until Easter to be able to say what she thinks is possible with her patronage. “We had to give her a chance, forget who she is, and give her some space.

“If she is not going to be doing any work with The National then she should step down, but as she is a role model we would rather she didn’t.” For the Sussexes’ first joint royal engagement since Megxit, the Duchess joined her husband Prince Harry later at the Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House. The annual event honour’s the achievements of the wounded, sick and injured servicemen and women who have taken part in sporting and adventure challenges.

On Thursday, Meghan was seem back in the UK for the first time since Megxit when she left the Goring Hotel. The Queen annually visits the five-star luxury hotel which is located next to Buckingham Palace. Her Majesty’s favourite restaurant has exclusive dining rooms and is frequented by royals and celebrities.