Meghan Markle delights students at Essex school with SURPRISE visit during her UK return

MEGHAN MARKLE has returned to the UK to wind down her duties as a senior royal – and the Duchess of Sussex even had time to delight students at an Essex school with a surprise visit.

Meghan Marke and Prince Harry will step back from royal life at the end of the month, but they have both hit the ground running with packed schedules since returning to the UK from Canada. Prince Harry attended engagements in Edinburgh and London before Meghan arrived this week.

Yesterday the Duchess joined her husband at Buckingham Palace, where the Queen was also in residence, and she also made a secret visit to the National Theatre, where she is the royal patron, it emerged today. Meghan and Harry attended the Endeavour Fund Awards last night where the Duchess dazzled in a figure-hugging, blue Victoria Beckham dress for the occasion. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex both shared their joy at being back as they presented an award each. Before presenting the Celebrating Excellence Award, Meghan said: “It’s very nice to be back, it’s the third year that I have had the incredible fortune of joining my husband here and as you all know and feel it is just the most inspiring space.”

Today while Harry officially opened the Silverstone experience with Lewis Hamilton, his wife made a surprise visit to Robert Clack Upper School in Dagenham, Essex. Meghan wore a light tan blazer, black trousers and dark pumps. Security was tight for Meghan’s unannounced visit and some students and parents were reportedly turned away for not having photo ID. Meghan will join Harry at the Mountbatten Festival of Music on Saturday and it is understood she will also be doing something for International Women’s Day on Sunday, although details have not been announced.

They will then join the Queen and other members of the Royal Family for the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster on Monday afternoon. It is the final public event listed in the royal diary for the couple who will cease to be working royal from April 1. It is unclear when Meghan and Harry will return to Canada, where it is understood the couple’s son Archie may still be. When the Duke and Duchess returned briefly to the UK in January their 10-month-old son remained in Canada with a friend.