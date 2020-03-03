Meghan Markle ‘done with drama’ and believes ‘success is inevitable’ for her and Harry

MEGHAN MARKLE is “done with the drama” and believes “success is inevitable” for her and Prince Harry despite the ban on their Sussex Royal brand, according to a friend.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are leaving royal duties behind for a new life in North America. And Meghan is “done with the drama” and has “no room in her life for naysayers”, a friend has claimed.

The insider said: “Meghan said she’s done with the drama and has no room in her life for naysayers, and the same goes for Harry.” Meghan also apparently believes their “success is inevitable” despite the Queen putting her foot down over them using their Sussex Royal brand. The friend told the Daily Mail: “Meghan has told her inner circle that their success is inevitable with or without their current brand name. “She said regardless of the name, Harry and Archie have royal blood and no one can take that away. And that as a family, they will always be considered royalty.

“She said they know what their true intentions are and that’s all that matters. “They are creating a better world for Archie. And it’s Archie who keeps them focused on the big picture.” It comes as Meghan and Harry have dropped plans to use their Sussex Royal brand. The couple’s Instagram account, which has more than 11 million followers, uses the name.

And it is also used on a website they set up when they decided to walk away from the monarchy. Their website has been updated to explain why they cannot use their brand. It states: “While the Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organisation, given the specific UK Government rules surrounding use of the word ‘Royal’, it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organisation will not utilise the name ‘Sussex Royal’ or any other iteration of ‘Royal’.

“For the above reason, the trademark applications that had been filed as protective measures and that reflected the same standard trademarking requests as done for The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, have been removed. “While there is not any jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word ‘Royal’ overseas, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘Sussex Royal’ or any iteration of the word ‘Royal’ in any territory (either within the UK or otherwise) when the transition occurs Spring 2020.” Meghan and Harry’s lives as working royals end on March 31. They are setting up home in North America with their son Archie.

But sources have insisted they will be in the UK “regularly” and continue to support their causes. The Sussexes will make an appearance at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 9 in what is likely to be their last official engagement. They will also attend a string of other engagements in the run up to the service. Harry is teaming up with Jon Bon Jovi for an Invictus Games event on February 28.