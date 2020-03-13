Meghan Markle dress meaning: Secret message Meghan sent Queen with bold outfit choice

MEGHAN MARKLE was beaming as she joined Prince Harry for her first UK appearance since Megxit on Thursday night. But what was the hidden message Meghan sent the Queen with her bold outfit choice?

Meghan Markle, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, made a striking pair as they stepped out for their first joint UK engagement in months. Meghan sent fans into meltdown in an electric blue Victoria Beckham gown paired with navy blue heels. The Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House was the first in a string of final engagements the couple will carry out before quitting royal life – and Meghan’s outfit made an impact.

Meghan was all smiles as she and Prince Harry stepped out into the London rain on Thursday night. Meghan returned from Canada on Thursday to join Harry for the Endeavour Fund Awards for injured servicemen. Meghan had been in Canada since she and Harry decided to relinquish their royal roles in January and her return to Britain delighted fans. Royal watchers could not tear their eyes off Meghan’s spectacular Victoria Beckham dress.

Meghan’s decision to wear a British designer in Queen Elizabeth II’s favourite colour was clearly meant to send a message. While Meghan and Harry will cease to be working members of the Royal Family from March 31, they bought gushed about their love for Britain last night. As she presented the Celebrating Excellence Award during the event, Meghan said: ‘Its very nice to be back. “Its the third year I’ve had the incredible fortune of joining my husband here. It’s just the most inspiring space. ‘When we were watching the [nomination]videos all the way in Canada we had the same moment of “how are you going to choose?” Well, we’ve done our best.”

Blue is known to be Queen’s favourite colour and Meghan’s gown will have been a hit with the royal relative. Blue is deeply rooted in royal history and the azure shade Royal Blue was created for British Queen Charlotte in the 1700s. Meghan opted for a darker shade of blue suede heels to finish off the outfit. During her last few days being known as a Duchess Meghan is expected to make several more appearances.

She is due to take part in International Women’s Day celebrations on Sunday. Meghan and Harry will join senior royals for their final official engagement on Monday. The will join the Queen, Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge for the Commonwealth service at Westminster Abbey. Fans were disappointed not to see baby Archie with his parents last night.