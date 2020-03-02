Meghan Markle: Duchess follows this unusual piece of advice when travelling – do you?

MEGHAN MARKLE, 38, has travelled extensively as a member of the Royal Family, but jet-setting is nothing new for the wife of Prince Harry, 35, thanks to her former role as an actress. She once revealed she favours this piece of key travel advice.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have stepped back from their roles as senior royals. However, during their time in the job the pair carried out much international travel. The Duchess of Sussex is no stranger to globetrotting, however.

She enjoyed plenty of travel before her marriage to the Queen’s grandson. Jet-setting is understood to be much loved by Meghan. In fact, she once revealed she could never live without her passport. With so much plane travel under her belt, it’s unsurprising she’s has picked up all manner of flight tips and tricks over the years.

The Duchess used to share her advice on her now-defunct lifestyle website The Tig. She would let her fans into the travel secrets she – and those she knows – use. One tip involves a slightly more unusual activity. Meghan revealed in a post on The Tig that putting antibacterial gel or cream on the inside of your nostrils can help limit the spread of germs on a plane.

The former Suits star claimed this was a travel hack she picked up from actor Leonardo DiCaprio, 45. “[Leonardo] puts a little Neosporin on a cotton swab and coats the inside of his nostrils,” she wrote on the site. “Not only does it create a barrier for germs, it also lubricates the skin in the nose.” Meghan added: “That’s important because when the skin cracks, germs can come a running in, so the coating of the Neosporin doubly protects you.”

Neosporin is an antibiotic ointment that provides long-lasting infection protection. It contains bacitracin, neomycin, and polymyxin B, and is not readily available to buy in the UK, but can be purchased online. The travel tip isn’t the only one Meghan has up her sleeve when it comes to fighting off nasties. The mother-of-one also advocates taking hand sanitiser with you on the plane.