Meghan Markle: Ex-husband’s ‘ruthless ambition’ dilemma exposed

MEGHAN MARKLE was married to rising star Trevor Engelson for two years before they divorced in 2013 – but the driven Hollywood talent agent and producer let his “ruthless ambition” get in the way of his career.

The Duchess of Sussex met Trevor in 2004 when the 28-year-old was already running his own production company, Underground. Meghan, 23, was a young, struggling actress, only able to secure very small roles in a few films and TV shows. The pair married in September 2011 in Jamaica, before separating just 18 months later.

They were granted a no-fault divorce in August 2013, citing irreconcilable differences and both went on to remarry – Meghan to Prince Harry and Trevor to dietitian Tracey Kurland. By the time he met Meghan, Trevor was well on his way to the career he enjoys today, but at one point it looked like he may have wrecked it for himself. In 2018 book ‘Meghan: A Hollywood Princess’, royal biographer Andrew Morton described Trevor as “passionate, driven and ambitious” – all qualities that first attracted Meghan to the New Yorker. However, it was reportedly his ambition that nearly put a halt on his career when he went a step too far.

When Trevor first decided he wanted to produce films, he was advised by Alan Riche, who he worked with on Deep Blue Sea, to work as a talent agent first. Mr Riche wangled him a job at the company Endeavour, where he started at the bottom of ladder delivering scripts. However, Trevor was “personable and eager” and soon worked his way up to being the assistant to the motion picture literary agent Chris Donnelly. Mr Morton wrote: “He was on the fasttrack to higher things; then his ruthless ambition got in the way.”

One time when Mr Donnelly was on holiday, Tevor sent out uncommissioned scripts to actors and directors under the Endeavour letterhead. He thought he was being a “self-starter”, he later admitted, but Mr Donnelly did not agree. Trevor was sacked for overstepping his remit, although there were apparently no hard feelings between the two of them. However, it was arguably this sacking that led to Trevor’s later career, as he then went to work as an assistant to Nick Osborne at OZ Films.

After a few years, the pair of them splintered off to form their own production company, Underground, which Trevor ran himself from 2011. They worked on multiple films together including the 2010 coming-of-age movie Remember Me, starring Robert Pattinson, and the 2007 romantic comedy License to Wed, starring Robin Williams and Mandy Moore. More recently, in 2018, Trevor looked set to star in a production called ‘Harry & Meghan: A Windsor Wedding’, playing himself. However, it is not clear exactly what happened with the project.

Trevor has been relatively tight-lipped about his ex-wife Meghan, something she must surely appreciate, given how she has spoken out against press intrusion. Other people from Meghan’s past have been much more eager to speak to the press, including her half-sister Samantha Markle and her father Thomas Markle. In October, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that Meghan was suing Associated Newspapers, the publisher of the Daily Mail and the Mail on Sunday, for publishing a letter she wrote to her father. Mr Markle himself is open to the idea of standing as a witness, which might end up being the only way for him to see his daughter, as he has had no contact since that letter in 2018.