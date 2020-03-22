Meghan Markle Expected To Cope With Pressures Of Royal Life Unlike Prince Harry’s Ex-Girlfriends

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s relationship was described as a match made in heaven. As such, a royal expert thought that the Duchess of Sussex will be able to cope and thrive with the pressures of royal life.

But 10 months after she became an official member of the royal family, Prince Harry and Markle announced their decision to quit their duties for good. While speaking with Express, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said the Prince Harry’s former girlfriends couldn’t cope with the pressures of the limelight, but thought Markle could.

Royal author Katie Nicholl previously talked about Prince Harry and Cressida Bonas’ relationship and revealed why the former couple split. Nicholl said that after Bonas saw all of the attention that Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Prince George received during their tour of New Zealand and Australia, she realized that this isn’t something that she wanted.

A similar thing happened between Prince Harry and Chelsy Davy, who previously told The Times that she disliked all of the attention that she received simply because she was dating the Duke of Sussex.

After attending Prince William and Middleton’s royal wedding in 2011, Davy realized that she wanted a simpler and quieter life so she called it quits with Prince Harry.

Royal author Angela Levin thinks that Davy made the right decision by splitting from Prince Harry.

“A friend revealed that seeing the enormity and pomp of the day convinced Chelsy that she and Harry had been right to separate. Although they had a lot in common, she saw clearly that because they came from such different worlds it could never have worked, especially as she valued her privacy and guarded it so carefully,” she said in “Harry: Conversations With the Prince.”

Years later, Prince Harry met Markle and they fell in love quickly. Just after two years of dating, the couple decided to tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. But just months after they welcomed their son, Archie, the couple announced that they will be quitting the royal family for good.