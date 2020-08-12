Meghan Markle explains why she will make British royal history in November

Meghan Markle has confirmed she will make British royal history later this year.

The Duchess of Sussex revealed she is planning to vote in November’s US presidential election, a royal first.

Traditionally, members of the royal family remain politically neutral, and while they are entitled to vote, they choose not to.

But Meghan will break that tradition on November 3 when Donald Trump bids for another four years in the White House, and will probably go up against Joe Biden.

Explaining her decision to vote, Meghan told magazine Marie Claire : “I know what it’s like to have a voice, and also what it’s like to feel voiceless.

“I also know that so many men and women have put their lives on the line for us to be heard.

“And that opportunity, that fundamental right, is in our ability to exercise our right to vote and to make all our voices heard.

“One of my favourite quotes, and one that my husband and I have referred to often, is from Kate Sheppard, a leader in the suffragist movement in New Zealand, who said, ‘Do not think your single vote does not matter much. The rain that refreshes the parched ground is made up of single drops.’ That is why I vote.”

Although Meghan didn’t reveal who she will be voting for in the election, she has often spoken of her support to the Democrat party.

She also supported Hilary Clinton in the 2016 election.

Meghan regained her American citizenship when she moved back to the US with Prince Harry and Archie earlier this year after the couple announced they had stepped down from royal duties.

It comes as Meghan and Harry’s new biography reveals bombshell claims surrounding sibling rivalry, “unprofessional and irresponsible” moments and “scary” SAS training sessions

Royal journalists turned authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand claim to tell the couple’s side of the story for the first time in their new book Finding Freedom.

The book, which hit the shelves today, is set to cause upset behind palace walls as it details the Sussex’s struggles and frustrations.

Meghan and Harry claim to have had no involvement in the book, with their team releasing a statement denying they were interviewed for it ahead of the publication.

However, it’s packed with a huge amount of details of their private lives and behind-the-scene information, resulting in many questions from royal experts.