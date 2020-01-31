Meghan Markle: ‘Explosive’ Duchess disowns Royal Family like her father, says sister

MEGHAN MARKLE has “disowned” The Royal Family in the same way she has her father, Thomas Markle, according to half-sister Samantha Markle who hit out at the Duchess of Sussex for being “explosive”.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced they would be stepping down as senior royals and plan to spend their time between the UK and North America. The Queen has been brokering talks between senior members of the Royal Family and her grandson. But Samantha Markle has claimed The Royal Family are experiencing the same “unjust treatment” Thomas Markle has had from Meghan.

Speaking to Dan Wootton on talkRADIO, Ms Markle said: “It’s really crazy to me, the parallels with the idea they didn’t like the media talking about them. “They don’t like the media talking at all. They want privacy and yet allegedly we’ve heard about some mud-slinging directed at The Royal Family. “This idea of ‘if we don’t get what we want, we’re going to do an explosive interview’. “We don’t know how much is believable in the media but that’s what it seems like.”

She continued: “The very thing she was willing to disown, a father who has given her everything, she’s doing that to the royals and going so public about it and being known to do an explosive interview. “They didn’t like being abused by the public and called names and yet, they’ve sat and watched an encyclopaedia of names flung at our family and now the royals. “I think it was so toxic or highly inappropriate given that she was handed an incredible opportunity and welcomed into their family. “It all doesn’t make sense and it feels as though perhaps the Royal Family is experiencing the same hurt and shock and unjust treatment my father is.”

It comes as Meghan and Harry are thought to have “let go” all their Frogmore Cottage staff, in the strongest sign yet the couple are planning to move away from Britain permanently. The royal couple has “let go” of their Frogmore Cottage staff as two permanent employees have been moved to other duties within the Queen’s household while further members of staff have allegedly been told their service is no longer required. Sources told The Daily Mail the couple’s decision to spend time in both North America and the UK means employees are having to switch jobs. One person close to the couple told the publication: “There is a skeleton staff there all the time, consisting of one cleaner and a house manager. Others work as and when needed.



