Meghan Markle fans outraged as caller says Duchess ‘disrespected head of the commonwealth’

MEGHAN MARKLE fans have hit back furiously at critics slamming the Duchess of Sussex for “disrespecting” the Royal Family, calling for them to leave her and Prince Harry alone and “move on”.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s decision to step back from their roles as senior members of the Royal Family has sparked heated debates over the couple’s future. Canadian-British caller Paula told talkRADIO’s Dan Wootton that the Duchess of Sussex had “disrespected” the Queen and led to those around the world calling the British people “bullies”. However, Meghan fans hit back at the attack, calling for critics to “leave the couple alone and move on”.

Speaking on talkRADIO Paula said: “They are getting a bad rep in Canada too, and everyone is thinking they’re mean and they’re nasty because of what’s coming through on the stateside. “You only need to have to watch a show like The View or The Social, and they are daggers out for the Queen and the Royal Family. “She has disrespected the head of the Commonwealth, she has disrespected her husband’s grandmother, she has disrespected everyone. “And the fact that British people are being called bullies, I’m seeing it everywhere.”

Writing on Twitter, Adrian replied to the video saying: “It seems that the people who were disgusted that Markle married Harry to play the princess and live off the civil list, are enraged that she doesn’t want to play the princess and live off the civil list. My advice to those people, why not just adopt another half dozen cats?” Aden Leigh was fed up with the whole thing: “Right this Royal stuff has gone on long enough. Time to change the record and find some other news.” One Twitter user said: “Enough now. Leave the couple alone and move on. I’m sure you can find something else you want to whinge and moan about.” Tina Fendom added: “People like Paula really scare me.”

The Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William sat down with Prince Harry at Sandringham to thrash out the couple’s future. The Queen issued a statement following the talks, saying that she was “entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life”. There are still questions over the financial settlement and how the Duke and Duchess are going to maintain “financial independence”.