Meghan Markle For President In 2024, Gamblers Placing Bets On Prince Harry’s Wife

Meghan Markle might run for president in the next election, betting odds suggest.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced in January that they were stepping back as senior members of the royal family. On April 1, they officially became non-working royals. They were forbidden from using their royal brand and were forced to create a new one. At present, Prince Harry and Markle are living in the United States.

There are speculations that the former “Suits” star might join politics. Gamblers are betting on Prince Harry’s wife to run for the highest office in 2024. Betting aggregator Oddschecker.com has picked a noticeable surge in betting attention. The odds of Markle running for president have jumped to 1/100 and there is a trend in her direction.

“Markle’s odds remain very high — a bet placed today of $10 would win a cool $1,000 — but if interest continues, then oddsmakers’ will begin to panic,” Oddschecker spokesman Pete Watt told Washington Examiner.

“We’ve had an actor in the Oval Office before, and it currently houses a television personality — but could we have both at the same time? Stranger things have happened.”

Some are also betting for Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney and Dwayne Johnson. Markle is friends with Winfrey and Clooney.

Just recently, there were rumors that Amal Clooney was furious because her husband had been talking secretly to Markle to help her relaunch her career. The human rights lawyer reportedly felt that she was left out of their conversations.

One should take the report with a grain of salt because Markle is very close with Amal. In fact, the attorney reportedly helped her settle in London. An insider also said that they have a “very natural friendship from day one.”

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Markle were accused of “censorship” by the Society of Editors after cutting ties with four major tabloids in the U.K. According to Ian Murray, executive director of the society, although the Sussexes said they are in support of free press, their move could still “amount to censorship.”

“By appearing to dictate which media they will work with and which they will ignore they, no doubt unintentionally, give succour to the rich and powerful everywhere to use their example as an excuse to attack the media when it suits them,” he added.